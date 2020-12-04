Quantcast
Connect with us

‘He’s treated pardons like party favors’: NYT reporter explains DOJ investigation into latest Trump bribery scheme

Published

1 min ago

on

President Trump with eyes closed as he reflects on a statement about the success of the Farmers to Families Food Box feeding program. (Jeffery Edwards / Shutterstock.com)

The Justice Department investigated a suspected bribery scheme involving President Donald Trump, a wealthy Republican donor and a pardon.

New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt revealed the scheme outlined in heavily redacted court documents unsealed this week, and he told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” how real estate developer Sanford Diller offered to make a “substantial” donation to an unspecified recipient if the president agreed to pardon psychologist Hugh Baras on tax evasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“None of this was in the materials that came out on Tuesday,” Schmidt said, “and the simple fact that the Justice Department was investigating this just raises all new questions about the pardon process going on at the White House, and that’s because the president has on process and what he’s done, he has treated pardons like party favors or gifts for friends, and in doing that has opened up the door to certainly, you know, allow the public to wonder what’s really going on here and how are you using your pardon power?”

According to the report, Diller enlisted Jared Kushner’s attorney Abbe Lowell and Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy in his pardon scheme, which ended when Diller died in 2018.

Baras served two years in prison and was released last year, and Broidy pleaded guilty in October to a charge related to a separate scheme to lobby the Trump administration.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Fox News execs afraid Sean Hannity will do something so ‘offensive’ everything will come crashing down: report

Published

37 mins ago

on

December 4, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, Fox News executives are concerned about the outsized influence prime time host Sean Hannity has at the network, fearful that he will do something that will irreparably damage the network but also afraid he will leave and take his show to a competitor.

With Donald Trump already doing damage to the conservative network by telling his loyal followers to switch over to upstarts Newsmax and OAN, network officials are trying to right the ship over fears of declining viewership. That, in turn, is leading them to depend even more so on the nighttime lineup of Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and Hannity who has long been one of Trump's biggest advocates. 

Continue Reading

2020 Election

A mysterious company created 9 months ago is the RNC’s highest paid vendor of the 2020 election

Published

38 mins ago

on

December 4, 2020

By

In August, Salon reported that the Republican National Committee (RNC) had paid about $5 million to a mystery marketing services company called Digital Consulting Group LLC, starting with a $2 million expenditure in February, just a month after the company was formed.
Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The naked emperor has become a national laughingstock

Published

49 mins ago

on

December 4, 2020

By

Donald Trump was at it again Wednesday, releasing a 46-minute video full of ridiculous lies, claiming that his loss to Joe Biden in November's presidential election was due to "corrupt forces" operating "on a scale never seen before." He called on the Supreme Court to throw out enough votes so that "I very easily win in all states."

It's the sort of thing that used to be both riveting and terrifying. Indeed, two days after the election, Trump went on national television to give a similar, if blessedly shorter, speech making essentially the same claims: That he's the victim of a widespread conspiracy, that he's the real winner, that votes from certain cities — strangely enough, cities with large Black populations — are inherently suspect and illegitimate.

Continue Reading
 
 