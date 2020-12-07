Quantcast
‘Hopeless morons’ in the GOP slammed for inviting anti-vaxxer to Senate COVID hearing: ‘Trying their hardest to kill people’

2 mins ago

Dr. Jane M. Orient, who the executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons — a group that opposes government involvement in medicine and sees vaccine mandates as a human rights violation — will be the lead witness at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Tuesday, the New York Times reports.

The move unsurprisingly has many baffled as to why someone who casts doubt on the wisdom of vaccine mandates during a global pandemic that’s surging to record levels would be elevated by elected politicians.

Trump won’t be satisfied unless he leaves a gutted Republican Party behind him: columnist

4 mins ago

December 7, 2020

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, RealClearPolitics editor A.B. Stoddard suggested that Donald Trump is giving every indication that he wants to destroy the Republican Party as he exits the Oval Office, with an eye of taking the weakened GOP over to serve both his ego and his financial needs.

With the clock ticking on Trump's last few days as president, he has taken to attacking Republican officials who refuse to back his flailing attempts to overturn the election as well as going after GOP lawmakers who are failing his loyalty litmus test by acknowledging former Vice President Joe Biden is now the president-elect as this tweet shows:

‘You should be swinging from a rope’: Michigan lawmaker gets lynching threats after grilling Rudy Giuliani

13 mins ago

December 7, 2020

On Monday, Fox 2 Detroit reported that Rep. Cynthia Johnson, a Democrat in the Michigan House of Representatives, has received racist death threats after defending the integrity of the election.

"Rep. Cynthia Johnson was among three Democrats on the House Oversight Committee that listened to testimony from several residents arguing they witnessed election fraud in the 2020 election in November," reported Jack Nissen. "Johnson posted the audio recording on her Facebook page over the weekend, along with several other screenshots of her phone's call log showing unanswered calls from cities around the country."

