‘Hopeless morons’ in the GOP slammed for inviting anti-vaxxer to Senate COVID hearing: ‘Trying their hardest to kill people’

Dr. Jane M. Orient, who the executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons — a group that opposes government involvement in medicine and sees vaccine mandates as a human rights violation — will be the lead witness at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Tuesday, the New York Times reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move unsurprisingly has many baffled as to why someone who casts doubt on the wisdom of vaccine mandates during a global pandemic that’s surging to record levels would be elevated by elected politicians.

Republicans invite anti-vaxxer to Yeah fuck em all burn this cult to the ground https://t.co/zKswDEeXcX — Pres-Elect Biden deal with it (@JesseLaGreca) December 7, 2020

Jane Orient is:

anti-science

anti-public health

anti-vaccine She doesn’t believe in climate change, human immunodeficiency virus or evolution. I can guess at the appeal to some of a creationist & climate change denier but why is the Senate giving a platform to an HIV denialist? https://t.co/TOV0yvzKQZ — Ryan Marino (@RyanMarino) December 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I was on her mailing list for a while until I couldn't take it anymore and unsubscribed. She is utterly batshit. I mean, seriously, she makes other anti-vaxxers seem sane. https://t.co/bkK1YeU03U — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) December 7, 2020

O. My. God. Senate Republicans obviously HATE the American people. This nutcase doctor (Dr. Jane Orient. Seriously) wants medical freedom, as though we all will be held at gunpoint to get the vaccine. https://t.co/244thB74fK — Jane Stevenson (@Wanitajane47) December 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans are so incredibly fucked up!! https://t.co/9noGtpa4Wg — Mike Molloy (@Andimike1) December 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Jane Orient, who will be testifying in front of a Senate committee, is a signatory on the Discovery Institute’s “A Scientific Dissent from Darwinism”. How did I end up in this timeline? — Pope Mal Mal (@33agreed) December 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

GOP picks Jane Orient to testify before Senate? These people are hopeless morons. — Michael Hiltzik (@hiltzikm) December 7, 2020

US Congress has access to the nations’s greatest scientists. It established our National Academies @theNASEM in 1863 in the Lincoln Administration. Any one of us would drop what we’re doing to fly to Wash DC, testify, offer advice. Why such mediocrity? https://t.co/saj9fgZcmf — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) December 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

They are literally trying their hardest to kill people https://t.co/wR2XyW2iMY — Fuck Susan Collins (@fuksusancollins) December 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is fucking disgusting. https://t.co/sX4qVv04fn — Be Like Bob—Stay Home (@WausauBob) December 7, 2020

What the fuck is wrong with the Republican Party. First, reject all public health guidance to help ensure hundreds of thousands needlessly die. Then, poison the minds of Americans from getting a vaccine that can help life resume. INFURIATING https://t.co/FvgpeBl3qR — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) December 7, 2020

What the fuck is wrong with the Republican Party. First, reject all public health guidance to help ensure hundreds of thousands needlessly die. Then, poison the minds of Americans from getting a vaccine that can help life resume. INFURIATING https://t.co/FvgpeBl3qR — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) December 7, 2020