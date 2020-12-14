Hospitals scramble to prioritize which workers are first for COVID shots
This story also ran on NBC News. It can be republished for free. If there’s such a thing as a date with destiny, it’s marked on Dr. Taison Bell’s calendar. At noon Tuesday, Bell, a critical care physician, is scheduled to be one of the first health care workers at the University of Virginia Health System to roll up his sleeve for a shot to ward off the coronavirus. “This is a long time coming,” said Bell, 37, who signed up via hospital email last week. “The story of this crisis is that each week feels like a year. This is really the first time that there’s genuine hope that we can turn the cor…
‘What a failed state looks like’: GOP under fire for blocking necessary funds as COVID vaccine distribution begins
As U.S. distribution of the newly approved Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine kicked off Sunday with the shipment of millions of doses to sites across the nation, Senate Republicans faced mounting outrage for continuing to block federal funds that crisis-ravaged states and localities desperately need to carry out an unparalleled mass inoculation effort.
Facing large budget shortfalls due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lack of relief from the deadlocked Congress, state and local governments will soon be tasked with executing a rapid vaccination campaign that will require large quantities of supplies as well as new clinics, additional workers, and public outreach—all of which will cost money that states and localities fear they don't have.
Neo-Nazis want to use anti-vaxxer propaganda to spark a race war: report
Neo-Nazis have reportedly started flooding one of their propaganda channels with anti-vaxxer propaganda in the hopes of sparking a race war.
The Daily Beast reports that a white nationalist Telegram channel called Corona Chan News (CCN) has started pushing false information to its followers about Pfizer's vaccine for the novel coronavirus causing sterilization.
