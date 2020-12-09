House Republicans will do whatever it takes to appease Trump — even it if means shutting down the Pentagon

The House passed the military spending bill overwhelmingly on Tuesday. The margin of approval was large enough that if President Donald Trump vetoed the bill, Congress could vote to overturn the veto and ensure the Pentagon and American defense was fully funded. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), however, would pick Trump over the military.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that “McCarthy said his official position is to always support Trump’s veto.”

“My point has always been, when I became a leader, I would not vote against the president’s veto. I will hold up the president’s veto,” McCarthy said. “We’ve always worked together to make bills better.”

Trump is furious that two of the main things that he wants are not in the bill. First, he asked for something that would ban military bases from changing their names from the Confederate generals who lost the Civil War. The second demand was that the funding bill include a provision in it that would allow Trump to sue social media giants for whatever grievance du jour he can manifest.

In a very loud speakerphone conversation with Trump, Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) promised Trump he would deliver. Inhofe then was caught having another loud speakerphone with Trump confessing he either couldn’t or wouldn’t make it happen.

Now the whole bill is in jeopardy, which could lead to another government shutdown. While this would be absurd for a president to attempt, “Art of the Deal” ghostwriter Tony Schwartz explained that Trump wants to make everyone miserable to assert his dominance.

