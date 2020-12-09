Quantcast
House Republicans will do whatever it takes to appease Trump — even it if means shutting down the Pentagon

1 min ago

President Donald Trump, wearing his Commander in Chief jacket, visits members of the US military during his trip to Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq. (AFP / SAUL LOEB)

The House passed the military spending bill overwhelmingly on Tuesday. The margin of approval was large enough that if President Donald Trump vetoed the bill, Congress could vote to overturn the veto and ensure the Pentagon and American defense was fully funded. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), however, would pick Trump over the military.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that “McCarthy said his official position is to always support Trump’s veto.”

“My point has always been, when I became a leader, I would not vote against the president’s veto. I will hold up the president’s veto,” McCarthy said. “We’ve always worked together to make bills better.”

Trump is furious that two of the main things that he wants are not in the bill. First, he asked for something that would ban military bases from changing their names from the Confederate generals who lost the Civil War. The second demand was that the funding bill include a provision in it that would allow Trump to sue social media giants for whatever grievance du jour he can manifest.

In a very loud speakerphone conversation with Trump, Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) promised Trump he would deliver. Inhofe then was caught having another loud speakerphone with Trump confessing he either couldn’t or wouldn’t make it happen.

Now the whole bill is in jeopardy, which could lead to another government shutdown. While this would be absurd for a president to attempt, “Art of the Deal” ghostwriter Tony Schwartz explained that Trump wants to make everyone miserable to assert his dominance.

Read the full report from the Washington Post.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Washington Post editorial board demands Republicans stop enabling Trump’s conspiracy theories ‘before people get hurt’

23 mins ago

December 9, 2020

On Wednesday, The Washington Post editorial board excoriated Republicans for enabling President Donald Trump's attacks on the election process — and warned that the GOP needs to course correct "before people get hurt."

Indeed, wrote the board, threats of violence are already bubbling up.

"Armed 'protesters' menaced Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) and her family in their home over the weekend," wrote the board. "'Someone’s going to get killed,' said Gabriel Sterling, a senior Georgia election official, as he detailed last week the death threats he and others have received. Yet, Mr. Trump continues to pour gasoline on the fire, tweeting Wednesday that 'We will soon be learning about the word "courage", and saving our Country.' Kim Ward, the majority leader of the Pennsylvania state Senate, told the New York Times that if she refused to cooperate with efforts to challenge the election result, 'I'd get my house bombed tonight.'"

Trump tells White House Hanukkah party there might be a Jewish ‘miracle’ that helps him ‘win this election’

46 mins ago

December 9, 2020

President Donald Trump spent his Wednesday White House Hanukkah party talking about the "miracle" he's searching for after the November election.

"The Jewish people have endured a lot over the centuries but always overcame the most impossible situations," Trump said after walking downstairs from the residence wearing a coat. "Miracles are possible. Maybe we'll see one in the near future. Yes, we're not giving up, and we'll keep fighting to ensure four more years."

Hanukkah begins Thursday when Jews will celebrate the "festival of lights" and while there are many songs. On the first night, you light the shamash, which is the helper candle in the middle of a Menorah and recite the Shehecheyanu to "our God, Sovereign of all, who has kept us alive, sustained us, and brought us to this season."

John Dean drops the hammer on Trump-approved Texas lawsuit to overturn the election

1 hour ago

December 9, 2020

On CNN Wednesday, former Nixon White House counsel John Dean broke down why the multi-state lawsuit led by Texas to overturn the results of the election in four battleground states is doomed to failure.

"Does this Texas lawsuit have any merit whatsoever?" asked anchor Anderson Cooper.

"I can find none," said Dean. "First of all, it was filed very late. It was filed after people relied on the law and they are now attacking and the Court will recognize that ... they'll dismiss on that. There's a real question if Texas has standing. Notwithstanding this is an original jurisdiction case — they don't like these kind of cases."

