‘How can a country be run like this?’ Trump demands 2020 election be ‘immediately overturned’
President Donald Trump is ratcheting up his attacks on the 2020 presidential election — and is now demanding that it be “immediately overturned.”
Writing on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, the president falsely accused Democrats of cheating him out of a win in the election and lamented that no one immediately stepped in to award him the presidency.
“If somebody cheated in the Election, which the Democrats did, why wouldn’t the Election be immediately overturned?” the president complained. “How can a Country be run like this?”
Earlier in the day, the president made a nonsensical claim about unspecified “data taken after the vote” that purportedly showed it would have been “impossible” for him to lose the election.
In fact, Trump did lose the election to President-elect Joe Biden by more than 7 million votes nationwide and by 74 votes in the electoral college.
If somebody cheated in the Election, which the Democrats did, why wouldn’t the Election be immediately overturned? How can a Country be run like this?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020
