‘I have to stop you right there’: ABC’s Stephanopoulos cuts off GOP senator for resurrecting debunked vote fraud story
“This Week” host George Stephanopoulos was forced to cut off Indiana Sen. Mike Braun (R) on Sunday morning after he tried to bring up an incident in Georgia that he said proved there was widespread voter fraud that led to Donald Trump losing the 2020 presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden.
The confrontation between the ABC host and the GOP lawmaker began after Stephanopoulos asked why Braun wouldn’t accept the results of the election that showed Biden won.
“What you’ve had since the election is certification processes in every states. Those include audits and in many cases recounts. Those certifications have been done in many states led by Republican governors, like Arizona and Georgia,” the ABC host explained. “There have been more than 55 lawsuits brought forward by the president and his allies. Thirty-eight have been dismissed by judges. There have been investigations directed by the Justice Department, by the attorney general. And the attorney general came back and said there’s no evidence of widespread fraud. So the process has played out, hasn’t it? And there’s no evidence of widespread fraud. Why can’t you accept the results?”
“I think it’s easy to say it’s played out because that might be the most convenient thing to say, but let’s look at what the secretary of state did not mention in Georgia, you know, the video where, after a counting place closed, you see boxes of ballots coming out from underneath the table.
I know that’s, kind of, a graphic example, but…” the GOP senator attempted only to be cut short by the host.
“Well, I have to stop you right there. No, that — it wasn’t mentioned because it didn’t show anything improper. He’s spoken to that this week. They — that was exactly the proper process for counting the ballots. There wasn’t anything wrong shown in that video at all. So you’re just throwing out a claim out there that…” Stephanopoulos shot back as the senator talked over him.
“That doesn’t prove what you’re saying,” he continued to which Braun replied, “I think, unless you scrutinize something like that further — or what about, like, say, Wisconsin, where…”
“It was scrutinized,” the ABC host interrupted again.
“Where there were a couple hundred thousand absentee ballots that got cast without a request for it.,” the lawmaker persisted. “All I can tell you is, if you don’t at least give a perfunctory kind of investigation into it, whether it’s December 14th and what happens beyond, you’re going to have a good part of the country — it’s over 50 percent — that view that something is amiss. And that’s going to carry forward in terms of undermining a democracy. I just don’t think that if you say — if you don’t pursue it, overturn every stone, this is going to linger into the future. And it’s going to be to the disadvantage of whoever is there trying to run the country.”
Watch below:
George Stephanopoulos shuts down Sen. Braun as Braun makes bogus, debunked claims about Trump being the victim of election fraud pic.twitter.com/G0VRY12oz1
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 6, 2020
