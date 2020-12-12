Quantcast
‘I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE’: Trump continues freakout on Twitter after brutal Supreme Court loss

Published

1 min ago

on

(AFP / Jim WATSON)

On Saturday morning Donald Trump picked up where he left off late Friday night by insisting that he is being robbed of his re-election and with an all-cap exclamation: “I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE.”

Following the Supreme Court’s denial to consider a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking to throw out votes in four other states, the president went on a Twitter jag on Friday night, calling the decision a “disgrace.”

On Saturday, he continued in that vein, writing, “I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE, but remember, I only think in terms of legal votes, not all of the fake voters and fraud that miraculously floated in from everywhere! What a disgrace!” among other tweets.

You can see the tweets below:

