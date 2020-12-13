‘I’m so sick of it’: Ex-RNC head hammers Trump and GOP over their endless ‘crappy’ election lawsuits
Appearing on the inaugural episode of MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show,” former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele expressed his disgust with Donald Trump and his allies for the seemingly endless number of lawsuits being filed to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Speaking with host Jonathan Capeheart after a report on the president stating his legal efforts are not over, Steele dropped the hammer on Trump, while referencing the election fraud lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
“I’m just so sick of it,” he exclaimed. “You know, 126 members of Congress who signed that crappy piece of paper, you know, about, ‘oh, we support the Texas case,’ they are crazy. This is nuts and the fact that [Rep. Steve] Scalise and others who are in leadership didn’t seem to get that this election is over is, as I said before, a profound stain, not just on the country, but especially on their leadership.”
“The country needs to move on from these folks at this point,” he added.
Watch below:
2020 Election
‘Reminiscent of cross burnings’: Proud Boys condemned for torching Black Lives Matter signs at violent MAGA rally
The pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church in Washington, D.C. responded over the weekend after racist violence broke out at her place of worship.
Video shared on social media on Saturday showed a group of mostly white men known as the Proud Boys burning Black Lives Matter signs. The name of Asbury United Methodist Church could be seen on one of the signs.
The group was participating in a rally to oppose President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election.
2020 Election
My husband voted for Trump, I was a secret Democrat: Here’s why our purple marriage couldn’t last
The day after the 2016 presidential election, I sold my engagement ring. My husband was red. I was (secretly) blue, and silent tears ran down my cheeks as I sat in my car, in the rain, on Philadelphia's jammed Schuylkill Expressway, listening to Hillary Clinton's concession speech on the radio. Instead of voting for the candidate I wanted, I'd cast my vote for Libertarian Gary Johnson, though I wasn't sure what a Libertarian was. I had wanted to keep the peace with my husband, a goal that was increasingly difficult to achieve, whether we were discussing politics or just coping in everyday life.
2020 Election
Karl Rove warns Trump: ‘America likes comebacks but they don’t like sore losers’
Republican strategist Karl Rove warned President Donald Trump on Sunday that Americans do not like "sore losers."
During a panel discussion on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace asked Rove if Trump would continue to contest his loss in the 2020 election after the Electoral College meets on Monday.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see that maybe tomorrow there are attempts to disrupt the voting in the six contested states," Rove said of the Electoral College vote. "I wouldn't be surprised to see expressions of public support for the president's position from Trump electors in states that he carried."