‘I’m so sick of it’: Ex-RNC head hammers Trump and GOP over their endless ‘crappy’ election lawsuits

Appearing on the inaugural episode of MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show,” former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele expressed his disgust with Donald Trump and his allies for the seemingly endless number of lawsuits being filed to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking with host Jonathan Capeheart after a report on the president stating his legal efforts are not over, Steele dropped the hammer on Trump, while referencing the election fraud lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“I’m just so sick of it,” he exclaimed. “You know, 126 members of Congress who signed that crappy piece of paper, you know, about, ‘oh, we support the Texas case,’ they are crazy. This is nuts and the fact that [Rep. Steve] Scalise and others who are in leadership didn’t seem to get that this election is over is, as I said before, a profound stain, not just on the country, but especially on their leadership.”

“The country needs to move on from these folks at this point,” he added.

