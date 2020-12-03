‘I’m utterly embarrassed’: Michigan Republican admits Rudy Giuliani ‘waded into the realm of insanity’
Michigan state Rep. Aaron Miller, a Republican, this week accused Rudy Giuliani of entering the “realm of insanity” with his testimony to lawmakers in Michigan.
Miller made the remarks following Giuliani’s wild testimony to the Michigan House Oversight Committee.
“I’m happy to thoughtfully listen to evidence and claims and that was what today was supposed to be about, but Mr. Giuliani’s final statement waded into the realm of insanity,” Miller said, according to The Detroit News. “He made wild and broad partisan insults for several minutes that had nothing to do with the election, and it was frankly unacceptable, shameful, and pathetic and distracts from any evidence that we might hear.”
“I’m utterly embarrassed,” the lawmaker added.
Watch Giuliani’s closing remarks to the committee below.
2020 Election
2020 Election
Trump refuses to say whether he still has confidence in AG Bill Barr
President Donald Trump on Thursday refused to say whether he still had confidence in embattled Attorney General Bill Barr.
According to Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason, the president was asked whether Barr still had his confidence, and Trump replied that reporters should ask him that question again in a few weeks.
Trump is reportedly furious at Barr for two reasons.
First, Barr told the Associated Press this week that so far the Department of Justice has found no evidence of systemic voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 election.
2020 Election
Trump ‘can’t handle the humiliation of being labeled a loser’: CNN White House correspondent
CNN White House correspondent John Harwood on Thursday said that President Donald Trump is lashing out everywhere because he cannot psychologically cope with the fact that he lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden.
While talking with CNN host Kate Bolduan, Harwood explained how Trump's fragility over the results of the election has now led him to turn on longtime ally Attorney General Bill Barr.
"What he's concerned about is the fact that Bill Barr, who's been a very pliant attorney general, who's done the president's bidding on a number of fronts, ran into the reality that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud tilting this election," Harwood explained. "Bill Barr decided to tell the truth about that and that made Donald Trump mad."