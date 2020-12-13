Is Ivanka Trump looking to take Marco Rubio out of the US Senate?

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) has gone from “little Marco” to one of President Donald Trump’s dedicated shills. Still, it doesn’t appear that matters when it comes to the political ambitions of first daughter Ivanka Trump.

The Guardian reported Sunday that speculation is swirling around a potential senate run for Trump after her decision not to return to Manhattan.

“Ivanka definitely has political ambitions, no question about it,” one source told CNN this week. “She wants to run for something, but that still needs to be figured out.”

Ms. Trump and her father, President Donald Trump, spent the majority of their lives in New York, using their Mar-a-Lago club as a vacation home. But with far-right political beliefs, racist tendencies, and a slew of scandals, the Trumps never had a chance trying to fit back into the New York City socialite scene. But progressive Miami, Florida could be the small GOP pond the Trump/Kushner family could wiggle their way into. It would also enable Ivanka two years to pretend she’s always been a Florida resident and understand the issues facing the state.

“I think she’d be the immediate frontrunner if she ran for U.S. Senate against Rubio, given her father’s popularity in the Sunshine State,” said former Tampa Bay Times political editor Adam C Smith.

Ms. Trump and her husband, fellow White House staffer Jared Kushner, decided to purchase a $30 million home in Florida, according to a Page Six report this week.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump’s father is dreaming of a Biden rematch in 2024, and if that doesn’t happen, her brother wants to have a go at the presidency.