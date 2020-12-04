Quantcast
‘It’s unprecedented’: Military business advisors abruptly fired as Trump’s Pentagon purge continues

President Donald J. Trump speaks during a Full Honors Welcome Ceremony for Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 25, 2019. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

This Friday, several members of the Defense Business Board were fired by the Trump administration, in what POLITICO calls the latest effort to clean out the Pentagon in the final weeks of President Trump’s term.

An email sent to board members from White House liaison to the Department of Defense, Joshua Whitehouse, read, “if you are receiving this e-mail, your membership on the Defense Business Board has expired or is coming to an end.”

Speaking to POLITICO, board chairman Michael Bayer said the letter was out of the ordinary.

“A number of board members have been terminated with a form letter. In my experience, I was very surprised that the White House would, at the eleventh hour, adjust an advisory board that for 19 years has had a record of nonpartisan support with the department,” he said. “This kind of a move really will weigh heavily on people on the future and their willingness to serve on these outside advisory boards if they’re going to be subjected to political loyalty test. It’s unprecedented. I’m just saddened.”

In late November, Whitehouse sent a directive that removed 11 high-profile advisors from the top federal advisory committee to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Read the full report over at POLITICO.


Trump campaign and the GOP dumped over a million dollars at his properties as his election prospects bottomed out: report

December 4, 2020

According to a report from the Washington Post, Donald Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee spent just over a million dollars at properties owned by the president while his election prospects foundered in the polls presaging a loss at the polls.

With the report noting that Trump's enriched themselves to the tune of $6.7 million from donors that funneled into the properties over four years, it appears the spending accelerated in the last three months.

New Jersey restaurant shut down for hosting large GOP gathering

December 4, 2020

A New Jersey restaurant was shut down after hosting a Republican gathering that violated coronavirus restrictions.

At least 150 people -- few of them wearing masks -- attended the New York Young Republican Club's annual gala at Maritime Parc in Jersey City's Liberty State Park, which the city's mayor criticized as "an egregious violation" of state guidelines, reported The Daily Beast.

"It is beyond the pale that anyone would willingly endanger people in another state," said Gov. Phil Murphy, who called for a law enforcement investigation.

