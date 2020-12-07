Jenna Ellis says Jesus wants her to overturn the election: ‘I’m doing the right thing for God’
Jenna Ellis, an attorney for President Donald Trump, on Monday explained that she had religious reasons for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
During an interview on Fox Business, Ellis was asked how she maintains a positive attitude amid setbacks in court and Rudy Giuliani’s COVID-19 diagnosis.
“You know, my life is in service and honor to the Lord Jesus Christ,” Ellis said. “And so whatever anybody else says really doesn’t bother me. I hope that I can be a light and inspiration to everyone else that no matter what anyone else says about you, it’s all about just who you are as a person and made in the image of God and in Christ.”
“And that’s ultimately at the end of the day, as long as I know that I’m pursuing truth and I’m doing the right thing for God and my country, that’s all that matters,” she added. “So that’s what gives me my optimism and my hope.”
Watch the video below from Fox Business.
2020 Election
CNN reporter Abby Phillips says the ‘Republican Party is being swallowed alive by conspiracies’
CNN host Jake Tapper spoke on Monday to White House correspondent Abby Phillip about President Donald Trump's crusade to steal the 2020 election. Phillip explained that she thinks the election denial and efforts from Trump have more to do with what he intends to do when he leaves the White House.
"It's about trying to set up a political committee that will fund his political future down the road," Phillip said. "I wouldn't be surprised if, as we have reported, the president considers even straight-up relaunching a sort of re-election bid for 2024 as he is leaving the White House. This is all about trying to make sure that he secures his place within the Republican Party, that he keeps Republican lawmakers, who are currently serving, in line and understanding that he still has sway over his base. That is what this whole thing is about and I think that you'll see the president pretty soon after really planting a flag and saying, 'I am the future of the Republican Party' and warning other Republicans who try to break from him that he is not going anywhere."
2020 Election
Nicolle Wallace says Trump’s insanity ‘is not going to go away if we stop covering his stupid human tricks’
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace acknowledged that the media should probably stop covering President Donald Trump's desperate attempts to steal the 2020 election.
Speaking to her Monday political pannel, the former George W. Bush communications chief confessed, "is not going to go away if we don’t stop covering Trump’s stupid human tricks."
"I think there's a category of his antics, stupid human tricks, dumb stuff he does, and, I guess, no one would pay attention," she explained. "But this is a war on the election result and the reason this is something as your wife wrote, Susan Glasser wrote, we cannot avert our gaze now. Now is when he is most dangerous not just to the president-elect or people who have been his critics, but to everyone that voted. He is trying to eradicate the entire 2020 election result and Republicans are standing by, if not applauding, then looking the other way when armed mobs end up outside the homes of statewide officeholders who had [nothing] to do with certifying the result."
2020 Election
Trump lost the election — but his legacy of coronavirus denialism is here to stay
Donald Trump encouraged coronavirus denialism for months for one simple reason: He thought it would help him win re-election. Ever the believer that appearances matter more than reality, Trump felt that as long as people acted like there was no pandemic — by refusing wearing masks and continuing to crowd into public places, especially his rallies — that was as good as there being no pandemic. The mounting death toll and hurricane-like effects on our health care system didn't matter to him, as long as he could pretend everything was doing well and take credit for it.