Joel Osteen denounced as ‘grifting scumbag’ after his megachurch pockets millions in COVID-19 relief

Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Texas got millions of dollars in federal loans as part of the coronavirus stimulus package, which sparked backlash across the internet.

The prosperity gospel pastor’s Lakewood Church in Houston received a $4.4 million loan through the Paycheck Protection Program, part of the congressional CARES Act and the first time lawmakers gave direct financial assistance to houses of worship, reported the Houston Chronicle.

The revelation infuriated many.

Joel Osteen is a grifting scumbag. — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) December 15, 2020

Anyone shocked that Joel Osteen took full advantage of a program that was supposed to be to help save small businesses? Anyone? — W. M. (@Minuteman04) December 15, 2020

Defund Joel Osteen. What in the hell is this?!?! pic.twitter.com/smg1ozJhRM — Al (@biakabutuka21) December 15, 2020

I'm not surprised that Joel Osteen lied about receiving $4.4 million in PPP federal funds. This is the same guy who closed his church to the displaced in Houston after Hurricane Harvey and lied about flood damage. We had to publicly pressure him to open his doors. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 15, 2020

They don't pay taxes. They demand special exemptions from laws. They demand we all conform to their dogma. All the while raking in the dough and whining about perpetual "persecution". Religion is quite a racket.https://t.co/aNujo0oRRW#TaxChurches #JoelOsteen — CrabDiving Podcast (@CrabDiving) December 15, 2020

Today I learned Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church took a $4.4M PPP loan. pic.twitter.com/OuWNRGq3tv — jefe (@JefeAgui) December 14, 2020

Joel Osteen's ridiculously huge mansion, paid for by the gullible and naive. So humble. Jesus would be proud 🙄 pic.twitter.com/dCePFshyAi — Paul 🍎 (@HeathenOnEarth_) December 15, 2020

Joel Osteen denied accepting any money from Federal PPP loans. Turns out his Lakewood Church took $4.4 million. https://t.co/P07oTfoL4S — Travis Akers (@travisakers) December 15, 2020

Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church got $4.4 million in federal PPP loans despite church claims that they did not apply for financial support https://t.co/zoEP3uK2hY — Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) December 15, 2020

