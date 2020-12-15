Quantcast
Connect with us

Joel Osteen denounced as ‘grifting scumbag’ after his megachurch pockets millions in COVID-19 relief

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
Joel Osteen (Photo via video screen capture)

Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Texas got millions of dollars in federal loans as part of the coronavirus stimulus package, which sparked backlash across the internet.

The prosperity gospel pastor’s Lakewood Church in Houston received a $4.4 million loan through the Paycheck Protection Program, part of the congressional CARES Act and the first time lawmakers gave direct financial assistance to houses of worship, reported the Houston Chronicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The revelation infuriated many.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Virginia Republican calls for ‘martial law’ after Electoral College confirms Biden

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

Shortly after the Electoral College confirmed the victory of President-elect Joe Biden, Virginia GOP state Sen. Amanda Chase took to Facebook to announce Biden is "not my president" — and urged outgoing President Donald Trump to "declare martial law."

GOP candidate for governor in Virginia urges Trump to declare martial law. Trump's constant lies about the election could be dangerous. pic.twitter.com/aueXFpFW6t

— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) December 15, 2020

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump promotes tweet saying that Georgia’s GOP governor ‘will soon be going to jail’

Published

29 mins ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is now promoting a tweet from conspiracy theory lawyer Lin Wood that predicted Georgia's Republican governor and secretary of state would soon be thrown in jail.

In the tweet, which was retweeted by the president on Tuesday morning, Wood encouraged legal consequences for Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, both of whom have drawn the president's ire by refusing to do his bidding in overturning President-elect Joe Biden's victory in their state.

"President Trump is a genuinely good man," wrote Wood. "He does not really like to fire people. I bet he dislikes putting people in jail, especially 'Republicans.' He gave [Kemp and Raffensberger] every chance to get it right. They refused. They will soon be going to jail."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Nazi-sympathizing GOP congressman-elect says Black Georgia candidate doesn’t represent ‘real Americans’

Published

32 mins ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

An North Carolina Republican who was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in November insisted on Tuesday that Georgia Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) does not represent "real Americans."

Congressman-elect Madison Cawthorn (R) told Fox & Friends that he traveled from North Carolina to Georgia to fight for Republican control of the U.S. Senate.

"You see this Warnock fellow who's coming down here and disguising himself as some moderate pastor from the South who doesn't believe in these radical ideas," Cawthorn said. "But if you look at him really, what he actually believes, he is a radical's radical. He wants to defund our police, he says he's a pastor. Yet he's all about abortion."

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE