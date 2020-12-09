Quantcast
John Dean drops the hammer on Trump-approved Texas lawsuit to overturn the election

Published

2 mins ago

on

John Dean on CNN's "Tonight" with Don Lemon (screengrab)

On CNN Wednesday, former Nixon White House counsel John Dean broke down why the multi-state lawsuit led by Texas to overturn the results of the election in four battleground states is doomed to failure.

“Does this Texas lawsuit have any merit whatsoever?” asked anchor Anderson Cooper.

“I can find none,” said Dean. “First of all, it was filed very late. It was filed after people relied on the law and they are now attacking and the Court will recognize that … they’ll dismiss on that. There’s a real question if Texas has standing. Notwithstanding this is an original jurisdiction case — they don’t like these kind of cases.”

“It takes four justices to get a hearing of the case to bring it in,” added Dean. “Often these types of cases, they have a master, lower court judge to hear the case and process it. I can’t see it happening.”

Watch below:


Florida COVID whistleblower speaks out: Ron DeSantis could come after more data scientists

Published

31 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," fired Florida COVID data scientist Rebekah Jones, who claims an armed police raid on her home was retaliation from Gov. Ron DeSantis for blowing the whistle on data manipulation at the state health department, warned that other data scientists still working for the state may also be at risk of retaliation.

"Your computers were seized in this raid, Rebekah, and you've said you're afraid it could expose your sources, right, your sources in the government to retaliation with what you say you saw here on this data manipulation," said anchor Erin Burnett. "Are any of those sources afraid that they could be next in the matter of days, that they're now exposed?"

Trump ripped Georgia AG in ‘furious’ 15-minute-long call demanding he stay away from Texas lawsuit

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump went off in a 15-minute phone call Tuesday to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, telling him to stay away from opposing the Texas lawsuit against his state.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wednesday evening that the call came shortly before Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue published a joint statement supporting Trump's latest Hail Mary to the Supreme Court.

Trump likely saw Carr's statements from earlier in the day calling Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton “constitutionally, legally and factually wrong.” Texas is suing Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin for voting wrong. Interestingly, however, no other blue states are included in the suit.

Trump ghostwriter says president wants to ‘inflict as much suffering’ in his final weeks to show dominance

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's ghostwriter for "The Art of the Deal," Tony Schwartz, explained that the sad president is out for blood in his final days at the White House.

"Well, look, he's a sociopath, and they are cruel and sadistic," said Schwartz. "They get pleasure from the pain of others because it's a way to demonstrate their dominance. It's a way to hit back when they feel they have been wrong. Trump feels he's been wrong by virtually everybody, but Geraldo is one of them, and adds this lust for revenge because he truly, delusionally feels like a victim. And he's feeling unbearably diminished by the country's lack of acceptance of his dominance. So, it becomes something like, 'I'll show them. I'll inflict as much suffering as I can in the weeks I have left.'"

