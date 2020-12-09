John Dean drops the hammer on Trump-approved Texas lawsuit to overturn the election

On CNN Wednesday, former Nixon White House counsel John Dean broke down why the multi-state lawsuit led by Texas to overturn the results of the election in four battleground states is doomed to failure.

“Does this Texas lawsuit have any merit whatsoever?” asked anchor Anderson Cooper.

“I can find none,” said Dean. “First of all, it was filed very late. It was filed after people relied on the law and they are now attacking and the Court will recognize that … they’ll dismiss on that. There’s a real question if Texas has standing. Notwithstanding this is an original jurisdiction case — they don’t like these kind of cases.”

“It takes four justices to get a hearing of the case to bring it in,” added Dean. “Often these types of cases, they have a master, lower court judge to hear the case and process it. I can’t see it happening.”

