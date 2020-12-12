Judge Jeanine ripped for turning on Trump’s AG: ‘Bill may be the first bar Pirro is running away from’

Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro was ridiculed on Saturday after she went after Attorney General Bill Barr on during her opening monologue.

“But we now know Bill Barr was the ultimate do nothing deep stater there to defend the status quo,” Pirro said of Trump’s hand-picked attorney general.

Rob A. Socking of Bloomberg Opinion made a crack about Pirro’s alleged drinking, which has even been featured in a “Saturday Night Live” skit.

Bill may be the first bar Pirro is running away from. https://t.co/xRSfyHPbst — Rob A Stocking (@RobGeorge) December 13, 2020

Pirro is nicknamed Judge Box-of-wine, was joked at by MSNBC’s

Joy Reid.

Why when I watch her do I suddenly crave a box of wine? https://t.co/R7P2mNNbai — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) December 13, 2020

However, Business Insider columnist Josh Barro thought Pirro looked sober — and thought it may be a tell.

Things must really be getting serious now, Jeanine looks sober https://t.co/ylM0PsAXmT — Josh Barro (@jbarro) December 13, 2020

Writer Thor Benson joked that Barr was now an antifa general.

Yes, he is an antifa general now and we're very proud of him https://t.co/43qtVVcJ12 — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) December 13, 2020