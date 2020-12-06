Kayleigh McEnany accidentally admits Biden won while fear mongering about Kamala Harris as vice president
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh on Sunday appeared to acknowledge that President-elect Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.
During an appearance on Fox & Friends, McEnany argued that Trump voters must “overwhelm the system” by casting their ballots on election day in the Georgia runoff election, which will determine control of the U.S. Senate.
McEnany warned voters that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be the “deciding vote” in the U.S. Senate if Republicans lose both seats in the upcoming election.
“If we lose these two senate seats, guess whose casting the deciding vote in this country for our government?” McEnany said. “It will be Kamala Harris.”
As Vice President, Harris will have the power to break tie votes in the U.S. Senate.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
