Kayleigh McEnany: ‘Here’s what’s truthful — Democrats are anti-science’
Kayleigh McEnany, in her role as White House Press Secretary, claimed on Tuesday that “Democrats are anti-science” because they support COVID-19 safety measures.
During an appearance on Fox & Friends, McEnany railed at Democratic leaders who she blamed for restaurant dining restrictions in California.
“Here’s what’s truthful,” McEnany asserted. “Democrats are anti-science. Democrats are anti-Constitution. As Admiral Giroir said, there is no science suggesting if you are outside, socially distanced, wearing your mask appropriately, that you cannot dine.”
“There never was science showing that that schools should shut down because kids were super-spreaders,” she continued. “That didn’t exist. President Trump said that and here we are many months and the science, once again, is on our side as it’s always been.”
McEnany added: “Democrats will shut down your churches but will allow other commercial establishments to stay open, like Gov. Cuomo who was rebuked by the Supreme Court. Democrats are anti-science. We will always put forward the science.”
The press secretary made the remarks despite the fact that a lack of scientific study on a particular subject is not the same as being “anti-science.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that states like California “really don’t have any choice” but to order residents to stay at home as the pandemic rages.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
