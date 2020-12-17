Quantcast
Kayleigh McEnany suggests Congress could back bogus ‘alternate slate of electors’ to overrule swing state voters

On Fox News Thursday, outgoing White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told Sean Hannity that Congress could decide to ratify “alternate” electors in swing states that voted for President-elect Joe Biden — overruling voters and throwing the election to Donald Trump.

Republicans in several states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Nevada, held mock “alternate” votes in which their own slate of electors — which lost in those states — cast fake ballots for Trump.

However, this doesn’t actually mean the election is contested. While it is possible for states to send competing sets of electors to the Electoral College, this did not happen in any of these states — only the Biden electors, which won the states’ popular votes, were certified.


Trump considering hosting ‘The Apprentice’ after losing the White House: report

President Donald Trump is considering a return to television after losing the 2020 presidential election, according to a new report by The Daily Beast.

"As he begins his final weeks in office, amid a winter surge in coronavirus deaths, President Donald Trump has mentioned to confidants that he’s thinking about resurrecting 'The Apprentice 'or 'The Celebrity Apprentice' reality TV show," The Beast reported, citing "two people with direct knowledge of the situation and another person close to the president"

Trump praises Alabama football coach for GOP effort to overturn the election

On Thursday, former Alabama college football coach and Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville suggested that he might join with fellow Republican Alabama lawmaker Mo Brooks to challenge the result of the Electoral College when Congress moves to ratify the presidential election in January.

On Twitter that evening, outgoing President Donald Trump praised his efforts, and urged other Republicans to "do something!"

That’s because he is a great champion and man of courage. More Republican Senators should follow his lead. We had a landslide victory, and then it was swindled away from the Republican Party - but we caught them. Do something! https://t.co/nZU0czsZgB

Trump aides ‘intervened’ to stop push for direct financial aid from increasing in stimulus bill: report

President Donald Trump wanted larger direct payments to Americans in the next stimulus bill, but his White House advisors reportedly talked him out of it.

"White House aides intervened Thursday to prevent President Trump from issuing a statement calling for substantially larger stimulus payments for millions of Americans, according to two people granted anonymity to share details of the private exchange," The Washington Post reported Thursday.

"On a phone call Thursday afternoon, Trump told allies that he believes stimulus payments in the next relief package should be “at least” $1,200 per person and possibly as big as $2,000 per person, the officials said. Congressional leadership is currently preparing a stimulus package that would provide checks of $600 per person," the newspaper reported. "Trump was in the middle of formally drafting his demand for the larger payments when White House officials told him that doing so could imperil delicate negotiations over the economic relief package, the officials said. Congressional Republicans have insisted that the relief bill remain less than $1 trillion, and it’s currently designed to cost around $900 billion. Larger stimulus checks could push the package’s total over $1 trillion."

