Kayleigh McEnany suggests Congress could back bogus ‘alternate slate of electors’ to overrule swing state voters

On Fox News Thursday, outgoing White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told Sean Hannity that Congress could decide to ratify “alternate” electors in swing states that voted for President-elect Joe Biden — overruling voters and throwing the election to Donald Trump.

Kayleigh says the litigation is ongoing and says in four states there has been “alternate slate of electors voted upon that congress will decide in January” pic.twitter.com/MZJAbGe7NJ — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans in several states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Nevada, held mock “alternate” votes in which their own slate of electors — which lost in those states — cast fake ballots for Trump.

However, this doesn’t actually mean the election is contested. While it is possible for states to send competing sets of electors to the Electoral College, this did not happen in any of these states — only the Biden electors, which won the states’ popular votes, were certified.