Kelly Loeffler asked twice if she agrees with Trump that the election was rigged — but refuses to answer
The first question out of the gate for the Georgia Senate debate between appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Rev. Raphael Warnock was whether Loeffler agrees with President Donald Trump that the election was rigged.
Twice Loeffler was asked to answer, and twice Loeffler refused to acknowledge if she believes the election was rigged or if Trump lost fair and square.
Instead, Loeffler attacked Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and fished for opportunities to use buzzwords like “radical left,” “liberal,” “socialist,” and “communism.”
Loeffler said that there are a whopping 250 investigations open in Georgia about the election. She didn’t clarify if those 250 votes mean that the entire election is fraudulent.
See the video below:
2020 Election
WATCH LIVE: Kelly Loeffler and Rev. Raphael Warnock Georgia Senate debate
While Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) refused to show up to his final debate, appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) isn't as fearful.
Loeffler's Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock launched a website ahead of the debate to highlight controversial stock deals after Loeffler received government briefings.
KellyIsForKelly.com heavily cites normally GOP-friendly Fox News asking questions about the stock deals that led to hefty windfalls for the senator. Attorney General Bill Barr dropped investigations into Loeffler and Perdue's possible insider-trading scams, after both of benefitted heavily from stock deals. Perdue, in particular, accounts for one-third of the stock trades in all of the U.S. Senate in the past six years. Loeffler has only been in office for 2020.
2020 Election
Georgia Republican David Perdue mocked with empty podium at debate he refused to attend
Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) flopped so badly at his debate with Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff that he has continued to refuse to debate him again before the January runoff.
“At last night’s debate, millions saw that Perdue had no answers when I called him out on his record of blatant corruption, widespread disease, and economic devastation,” Ossoff tweeted after the debate was over. “Shame on you, Senator.”
Perdue then canceled their final debate.
2020 Election
Ex-FBI deputy attacks Republicans for language that causes violence and recruits fighters just like ISIS
Former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, said in an interview on Sunday that he sees similarities to the violent rhetoric ISIS used with that the Republicans are using in wake of the 2020 election.
Speaking to MSNBC's Alex Witt, Figliuzzi said that the country should be looking at the "root causes" of such violent rhetoric in efforts to snub it out.
"How did we get here? Where is it going? We got here because the rhetoric we are hearing from influential people is the language of radicalization, Alex," he said. "The last week to 12 days, we heard the kind of rhetoric that should get us all very worried about the potential to incite violence. What did we see the last week or so? Well, let's start with Joe diGenova, the lawyer for the president, who said on the air that Chris Krebs, the fired head of the Cyber Infrastructure Security Agency, should be taken out at dawn and shot. Then he said that Chris Krebs should be drawn and quartered. This isn't funny. This is the language that gets people recruited and radicalized whether you intend it to happen or not."