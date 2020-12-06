Kelly Loeffler asked twice if she agrees with Trump that the election was rigged — but refuses to answer

The first question out of the gate for the Georgia Senate debate between appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Rev. Raphael Warnock was whether Loeffler agrees with President Donald Trump that the election was rigged.

Twice Loeffler was asked to answer, and twice Loeffler refused to acknowledge if she believes the election was rigged or if Trump lost fair and square.

Instead, Loeffler attacked Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and fished for opportunities to use buzzwords like “radical left,” “liberal,” “socialist,” and “communism.”

Loeffler said that there are a whopping 250 investigations open in Georgia about the election. She didn’t clarify if those 250 votes mean that the entire election is fraudulent.

See the video below: