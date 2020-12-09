Kelly Loeffler asks Trump supporters for money on Parler — and it massively backfires
Appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) attempted to raise money on the right-wing-friendly social media site Parler. It didn’t go well.
Loeffler, like other Republican Senators, isn’t doing anything about President Donald Trump’s loss. As a senator, Loeffler could propose a bill giving confidence to Trump around the election and call for all Republicans to vote on it. Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) could do the same, but he too is mum on the subject.
So, when Loeffler took to Parlor asking for election help, it wasn’t shocking that she was faced with a slew of attacks.
“I hope you lose you stuck up b*tch. Help Trump and then go away. But you cant (sic) even do that. Your (sic) bought and paid for,” said one person.
“Your net worth is literally $500 MILLION dollars (sic). Quit begging for money and write your own check,” said another.
See the comments in the tweet below:
Kelly Loeffler asked for donations on Parler again! 😚 pic.twitter.com/uFsGAWembS
— Parlertakes (@parlertakes) December 9, 2020
One Texas senator doesn’t like the Trump lawsuit — the other will argue it
Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) was just re-elected to the Senate in November, but now he's turning against President Donald Trump.
Speaking to CNN's Manu Raju, Cornyn said, "I frankly struggle to understand the legal theory of it."
Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) offered to argue the case to the Supreme Court. Trump has now asked Cruz to make good on the pledge. He accepted, but the reality is he likely won't have much to do on the case. Legal experts anticipate that it will be dismissed like Trump's other suits.
Trump’s Supreme Court filing says he can’t prove fraud — which means there must be fraud
President Donald Trump joined the case brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton suing states that voted for Joe Biden in the November election. According to the filing from Trump, however, they can't actually find any fraud.
"Despite the chaos of election night and the days which followed, the media has consistently proclaimed that no widespread voter fraud has been proven. But this observation misses the point. The constitutional issue is not whether voters committed fraud but whether state officials violated the law by systematically loosening the measures for ballot integrity so that fraud becomes undetectable," the filing said.
Trump, Republicans pin hopes on Texas lawsuit to overturn election results, but legal experts say it’s a long shot
President Donald Trump on Wednesday latched on to a longshot Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn a presidential election that handed the White House to Joe Biden.
Legal experts say Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s effort to contest election results of four key battleground states is all but certain to fail. But it has drawn support from the Republican attorneys general of 17 other states.
As the president’s legal team loses case after improbable case in federal district and appellate courts, the Texas lawsuit offers a major advantage: It goes straight to the top. Under a special legal avenue unique to states, Paxton filed the case directly with the U.S. Supreme Court, a body Trump has suggested could deliver him the victory that voters did not.