Kelly Loeffler asks Trump supporters for money on Parler — and it massively backfires

Appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) attempted to raise money on the right-wing-friendly social media site Parler. It didn’t go well.

Loeffler, like other Republican Senators, isn’t doing anything about President Donald Trump’s loss. As a senator, Loeffler could propose a bill giving confidence to Trump around the election and call for all Republicans to vote on it. Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) could do the same, but he too is mum on the subject.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, when Loeffler took to Parlor asking for election help, it wasn’t shocking that she was faced with a slew of attacks.

“I hope you lose you stuck up b*tch. Help Trump and then go away. But you cant (sic) even do that. Your (sic) bought and paid for,” said one person.

“Your net worth is literally $500 MILLION dollars (sic). Quit begging for money and write your own check,” said another.

See the comments in the tweet below:

Kelly Loeffler asked for donations on Parler again! 😚 pic.twitter.com/uFsGAWembS — Parlertakes (@parlertakes) December 9, 2020