Lara Trump says Brian Kemp ‘owes’ quid pro quo to president: ‘It would be nice if he reciprocated’

Lara Trump, an adviser for President Donald Trump’s campaign, over the weekend suggested that the president expects a quid pro quo from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) to overturn the election in his state.

Lara Trump made the remarks during a Saturday appearance on Fox News after the president held a rally for the Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

“Gov. Kemp owes his position, quite frankly, to Donald Trump,” Lara Trump opined. “You know, it would be nice he reciprocated in some way, not just to make sure that this goes the way we know it went for the president but for the American people. I mean, he owes it to all of us to do the right thing here.”

“I can see why the president is a little annoyed with the way he’s seen things go there,” she said. “We’d all like to know what happened in the state of Georgia, a typically very red state. I don’t think anybody believes that Joe Biden won the state of Georgia.”

“We know Donald Trump won the state of Georgia,” the president’s daughter-in-law added. “We know he won this election in a landslide. And we’re going to prove that very, very soon.”

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump was impeached after being accused of offering a quid pro quo to Ukraine’s president in exchange for damaging information about then-candidate Joe Biden.

