Quantcast
Connect with us

Lawfare editor explains why Ivanka’s defense of inauguration fraud isn’t really a defense at all

Published

1 hour ago

on

Ivanka and Donald Trump (NASA)

Lawfare editor Susan Hennessey explained in a Twitter thread that Ivanka Trump’s assessment of the inauguration funding scandal isn’t exactly correct.

Ms. Trump was deposed this week in an ongoing investigation into Donald Trump’s possible misuse of funds in the inauguration. The D.C. attorney general believes the committee and the Trump Organization “abused more than $1 million raised by nonprofits” to hold events at the Trump hotel in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday morning, Ms. Trump tweeted a copy of an email where she claimed that she told groups that they should get “a fair market rate,” urging a group to “call and negotiate.”

Hennessey explained that the email wasn’t exactly a defense for the crimes being investigated by the attorney general.

“The crux of the corruption in question is why a hotel owned by the incoming president determined that the ‘fair market rate’ to stay there during his inauguration was so much higher than comparable hotels in DC,” she tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

She joked that perhaps the Trump hotel towels are just extra fluffy.

“Or maybe the president’s family decided that the market would be willing to pay a little extra for the privilege of putting money directly into his pockets and reaping the rewards,” said Hennessey.

According to a 2018 report, Ivanka Trump was the Trump Organization official who negotiated the price for the venue. There was another email from one of the inaugural planners, who wished to “express my concern” that the hotel was overcharging for its event spaces, worrying of what would happen “when this is audited.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The fact that the Trump Inauguration Committee, the Trump Organization and the Trump Hotels were all doing business with each other was enough to pose serious ethical questions among those concerned about the emoluments clause in the Constitution and possible misuse of funds.

Manhattan Federal Prosecutors are also investigating. In Feb. 2019, they subpoenaed documents asking for details about how the committee raised and spent the money, CNBC reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

In January of this year, one of the inaugural committee’s major donors, Imaad Zuberi, was charged with “obstructing a federal investigation,” for his refusal to turn over information about unlawful contributions to political committees by a foreign national, something that is prohibited under campaign finance laws.

After Trump is out of office on Jan. 20, 2021, the federal and D.C. “state” investigations are expected to continue, though President Donald Trump is pondering issuing a blanket pardon for his children, and son-in-law Jared Kushner.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s legal challenge faces another setback in Wisconsin

Published

44 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's legal challenges suffered yet another loss in his long-shot bid to overturn his election defeat.

Wisconsin's Supreme Court denied a petition by his lawyers to challenge the president's loss there, bringing their record in such cases to one win and 41 losses, reported the Associated Press.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday morning against the state's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and various county election officials, asked to exclude 221,000 ballots fro the results over alleged instances of fraud and illegal conduct.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Dem House members shred GOP counterparts for trying to adjourn when Americans are desperate for help

Published

49 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

Republicans in the House of Representatives on Thursday tried to get Congress to adjourn as part of a stunt to attack some Democratic members who are taking votes over Zoom instead of in person.

The motion was filed by Rep. Angry Biggs (R-AZ), a Trump-loving conservative hardliner who has relentlessly attacked medical professionals during the novel coronavirus pandemic, who wanted to adjourn because so many of his colleagues are not voting in person.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘I’m utterly embarrassed’: Michigan Republican admits Rudy Giuliani ‘waded into the realm of insanity’

Published

55 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

Michigan state Rep. Aaron Miller, a Republican, this week accused Rudy Giuliani of entering the "realm of insanity" with his testimony to lawmakers in Michigan.

Miller made the remarks following Giuliani's wild testimony to the Michigan House Oversight Committee.

"I’m happy to thoughtfully listen to evidence and claims and that was what today was supposed to be about, but Mr. Giuliani’s final statement waded into the realm of insanity," Miller said, according to The Detroit News. "He made wild and broad partisan insults for several minutes that had nothing to do with the election, and it was frankly unacceptable, shameful, and pathetic and distracts from any evidence that we might hear."

Continue Reading
 
 