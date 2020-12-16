Lawyer of Mar-a-Lago neighbor tells Trump to find another place to live

Palm Beach County lawyer Reginald Stambaugh is representing the DeMoss family, who lives next door to Mar-a-Lago. For years, they’ve dealt with increased security, Marine One landing next door, as well as a flood of people and MAGA fans in the area. The idea that President Donald Trump is going to live at his exclusive club is a step too far.

It was reported this week that the agreement Trump signed in 1993 detailed the number of club members he could have along with the number of days he could spend per month and per year at the resort. It could never become a residence.

In a letter to the Town of Palm Beach published by the New York Times Wednesday, the DeMoss family’s lawyer explained that they recognize the uniqueness of the situation and encouraged Trump to choose one of the many homes for sale in the area.

“To avoid an embarrassing situation for everyone and to give the president time to make other living arrangements in the area, we trust you will work with his team to remind them of the use agreement parameters,” wrote Stambaugh. “Palm Beach has many lovely estates for sale, and surely he can find one which meets his needs.”

Construction has already started on Trump’s residential quarters at Mar-a-Lago to make it “safe” for a former president. That violates the 1993 agreement too.

“As president, I think they gave him certain considerations that they felt were the appropriate thing because of his status,” said New Jersey lawyer Glenn Zeitz, who dealt with Trump in an Atlantic City acquisition.

Stambaugh explained that Mar-a-Lago has benefited from several tax breaks as a business, which wouldn’t apply if it was a residence.

Read the full report at the New York Times.