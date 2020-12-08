Quantcast
Connect with us

Legal scholar torches Ted Cruz for trying to toss out millions of votes to save Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Ted Cruz. (Screenshot)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has volunteered to argue a lawsuit brought by some Pennsylvania Republicans challenging President Donald Trump’s election loss, and one legal scholar was appalled.

The Texas Republican said he would be willing to challenge the election results in oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court if the justices agreed to take up a lawsuit filed by Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), congressional candidate Sean Parnell and Pennsylvania state representative candidate Wanda Logan, and law professor Kimberly Wehle ripped Cruz in a column for The Bulwark.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whew! Now that Cruz is on the constitutional job, we can finally relax,” writes Wehle, a professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law and former assistant U.S. attorney. “The certified vote counts don’t resolve anything — only five unelected individuals on the U.S. Supreme Court can resolve the election!”

The lawsuit claims the Republican-led Pennsylvania legislature violated the federal Constitution by expanding mail-in voting because state lawmakers didn’t have the authority to do so under their state constitution.

The GOP lawsuit also claims the Pennsylvania Supreme Court violated their First and Fourteenth Amendment rights when it dismissed their case, and as relief they’re asking the U.S. Supreme Court to toss out all 6.9 million absentee ballots cast in the state.

“In other words, because these three candidates claim that their individual constitutional rights were violated, they argue that the Pennsylvania legislature should ignore the 6.9 million votes and unilaterally choose Pennsylvania’s electors in their stead,” Wehle writes. “For Trump, of course.”

The U.S. Constitution plainly grants state legislatures the authority to decide election laws, even for president, and Wehle called out Cruz as a hypocrite for considering a challenge to that constitutional law.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cruz — the strict constructionist — is eager to stand before the U.S. Supreme Court to argue that the Pennsylvania legislature had no power to allow universal mail-in voting, but does have the power to throw out every single vote cast in Pennsylvania and impose its own political will on the citizens of Pennsylvania, who chose Joe Biden for president by a nearly 82,000-vote margin over Donald Trump,” Wehle writes.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s stunningly incompetent coup is just a circus sideshow — this is his real plan

Published

19 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

It's pretty damn obvious what's going on with Donald Trump and the election, and it's probably not an attempted coup. At least, that's not necessarily Trump's primary intention with his laughably unserious procession of 50-some failed legal challenges to the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

This article was originally published at Salon

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Kayleigh McEnany: ‘Here’s what’s truthful — Democrats are anti-science’

Published

21 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

Kayleigh McEnany, in her role as White House Press Secretary, claimed on Tuesday that "Democrats are anti-science" because they support COVID-19 safety measures.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, McEnany railed at Democratic leaders who she blamed for restaurant dining restrictions in California.

"Here's what's truthful," McEnany asserted. "Democrats are anti-science. Democrats are anti-Constitution. As Admiral Giroir said, there is no science suggesting if you are outside, socially distanced, wearing your mask appropriately, that you cannot dine."

"There never was science showing that that schools should shut down because kids were super-spreaders," she continued. "That didn't exist. President Trump said that and here we are many months and the science, once again, is on our side as it's always been."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump threatens to veto defense bill in typo-troubled tweet: ‘Must include troupe reductions in foreign lands!’

Published

29 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

Lawmakers Will Override Any Trump Veto

President Donald Trump is threatening to veto the nation's massive defense spending bill after spending weeks randomly insisting on Twitter it include nonsense amendments. On Tuesday, in a typo-troubled tweet, Trump laid out his latest demands.

Presidents actually have legislative directors who work with Congress to help the White House achieve its goals. Trump doesn't use that route, instead angrily blasting off tweet after tweet rather than negotiating.

"I hope House Republicans will vote against the very weak National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which I will VETO," Trump tweeted. "Must include a termination of Section 230 (for National Security purposes), preserve our National Monuments, & allow for 5G & troupe reductions in foreign lands!"

Continue Reading
 
 