Quantcast
Connect with us

Liberty University weighs shutting down Falwell’s pro-Trump ‘think tank’ that has produced zero research

Published

2 hours ago

on

Jerry Falwell Jr. (left) and Donald Trump (right). Image via Falwell's Twitter.

It’s been months since disgraced self-cuckolding former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell, Jr. resigned from his position, but the school is still grappling with some of the financial decisions he made during his tenure.

As Politico reports, one of Falwell’s more controversial decisions was to team up with Trump-loving conservative activist Charlie Kirk to found the Falkirk Center, a pro-Trump conservative “think tank” that has mostly produced propaganda for the president while releasing no scholarly research.

ADVERTISEMENT

One source at the university says that some Liberty University board members want to shut down the Falkirk Center because they “don’t think it helps the school in maintaining a high academic standard” because “you can’t really call something a think tank, and yet it doesn’t put out academic research, or papers, or any kind of scholarship.”

Karen Swallow Prior, a professor who taught at the school for more than two decades before leaving earlier this year, told Politico that the Falkirk Center was “everything that was wrong with Liberty when Jerry was there… it’s brazenly partisan.”

Instead of releasing original research, the Falkirk Center spent more than $50,000 this year on Facebook ads promoting Trump and other Republican candidates, Politico reports.

“‘Pray For Our President,’ declared one, featuring a photo of Trump with his hands clasped in prayer,” the publication writes of the ads. “‘Be a radical for our republic,’ said another Facebook ad that ran over the summer with a photo of a beaming Madison Cawthorn, the rising GOP star and congressional candidate from North Carolina who spoke at Trump’s convention.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Newsmax WH correspondent agrees that it’s time to get ‘2nd Amendment supplies’ ready for 2020 election fight

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

In a tweet this Sunday, Pennsylvania attorney and Trump loyalist Lin Wood sent out a cryptic message, saying, "It's better to be safe than sorry."

"Make sure you have PLENTY of water, food, flashlights & batteries, candles, radio, 2nd Amendment supplies, & a plan to meet with leaders of your communities," he wrote. "Remember we only have 1 President at a time. Our leader is @realDonaldTrump, not Biden."

https://twitter.com/LLinWood/status/1338360655016058881

Wood, along with attorney Sidney Powell, has filed a string of failed lawsuits alleging mass voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump humiliated after his own hand-picked judges refuse to hand him the election: columnist

Published

16 mins ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

Perhaps one of the more humiliating defeats for President Donald Trump is that his own appointed judges refused to hand him a "win."

The Washington Post's Aaron Blake noted "at least eight judges appointed by Trump have ruled against or declined to bolster the pro-Trump effort pushing baseless allegations of massive voter fraud and irregularities, as did another on his Supreme Court shortlist. And of the 46 people on those shortlists, more than 10 percent have failed to 'come through' for him."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Jerry Falwell Jr. pumped millions of dollars into pro-Trump causes at Liberty University: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

The Christian right, from Franklin Graham to Christian Broadcasting Network founder Pat Robertson, was bitterly disappointed when President Donald Trump was voted out of office and former Vice President Joe Biden became president-elect of the United States. Another prominent evangelical ally of Trump was former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., who, according to Politico journalist Maggie Severns, spent millions of dollars promoting the outgoing president and his causes.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE