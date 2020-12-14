Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Little baby sore loser’ Trump looks weaker by the day since losing the election: MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch said President Donald Trump has already lost his grip on the public consciousness, and he’ll quickly fade from view once he leaves the White House.

The “Morning Joe” contributor said Trump will leave next month, and he doesn’t believe that he can maintain his stranglehold on the media after he stops being president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He will leave and, you know, I’m going to quote Karl Rove, which I often do,” Deutsch joked. “I have Karl Rove quotes next to my bed. You know, America doesn’t like a sore loser, they like a comeback story, but something in our culture, who we are, what we’re about that a sore loser is kind of the bottom of the food chain. I think that’s going to stick with Trump.”

Trump has lost six points in his approval rating since the election, but Deutsch said candidates tend to gain a little support, ironically enough, after losing.

“Trump has gone backwards, and I think this kind of sore loser whiny little — I’m going to use a word, I’m not going to use, because I won’t be able to be on the show anymore — but sticks with him,” Deutsch said. “As the vaccine gets into people’s arms and as the economy continues to grow, I think it will continue to stay strong. As we are dealing with a little peace as opposed to chaos, I think Donald Trump will be a moment in time.”

“I don’t think Donald Trump is permanent,” he added. “I don’t think Donald Trump is the future of the Republican Party. I think he will go back to that kind of like maggot-infested place he was in, like the P.T. Barnum circus reality critter, and if you look at him, I challenge everyone at home, as you watch Donald Trump and images, I used to see the images and I would squirm and get angry and I would get frightened. Now, you kind of chuckle and he looks weak — he feels weak, he sounds weak, and as the great Karl Rove said, he’s just a little baby sore loser.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump campaign’s latest ‘stunning’ legal failure detailed by conservative attorney

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

Andrew McCarthy, a former assistant United States attorney for the Southern District of New York and current columnist for The National Review, tore apart President Donald Trump's legal team this week for what he described as a "stunning" failure to produce evidence.

In his analysis of a recent Trump campaign legal defeat, McCarthy zeroed in on a decision written by Trump-appointed Judge Brett H. Ludwig, who didn't deny that the campaign had standing and instead let it present all of its evidence of purportedly massive voter fraud before the court.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump may not run in 2024 — but he needs to pretend he will for attention: GOP sources

Published

39 mins ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump may or may not run for president again in 2024, but he wants everyone to think so to keep the spotlight on himself.

The president has been calling up his allies asking what he must do to "stay part of the conversation" for the next two years, when he'll gauge his chances of winning and decide whether another campaign is worth the effort, according to sources who spoke to Politico.

“Trump has probably no idea if he will actually run, but because he only cares about himself and his association with the party has only been about his ambitions rather than what it stands for, he will try to freeze the field and keep as many people on the sidelines,” said one former White House aide. “Just for the sake of keeping his options open and, yes, keeping the attention all for himself.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump was ‘expecting Brian Kemp to cheat’ for him and lashed out when he refused: Georgia GOP strategist

Published

45 mins ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is still lashing out at Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, as the president attacked him as a "fool" on Twitter early on Monday morning.

The Washington Post reports that Trump has been unhappy with Kemp for the last year, starting when Kemp told Trump that he planned to appoint Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) to the Senate even though the president felt there were better options.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE