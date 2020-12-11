Manhattan DA ramps up probe of Trump’s finances and interviews ‘several’ Deutsche Bank employees

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has been ramping up his probe of President Donald Trump’s finances in the weeks since the end of the 2020 presidential election.

The New York Times is reporting that the Manhattan DA’s office has “interviewed several employees” in recent weeks at Deutsche Bank, which became notorious for lending Trump money in the late ’90s when no other major bank would touch him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Times notes that it remains unclear whether Vance’s office will bring charges against the president, although its recent activities suggest that its investigation is intensifying rather than winding down.

“Mr. Vance’s office has stepped up its efforts, issuing new subpoenas and questioning witnesses, including some before a grand jury, according to the people with knowledge of the matter, who requested anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the investigation,” the Times reports. “The grand jury appears to be serving an investigative function, allowing prosecutors to authenticate documents and pursue other leads, rather than considering any charges.”