McConnell finally congratulates President-elect Joe Biden on winning the 2020 election

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday finally accepted the reality that President-elect Joe Biden is the victory in the 2020 presidential election.

“As of this morning our country has officially a president-elect and a vice-president elect,” McConnell said while speaking from the Senate floor. “The Electoral College has spoken. So today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell has for weeks resisted recognizing Biden’s victory and has instead claimed that President Donald Trump deserved to have his cases heard in court.

On Friday, however, the Supreme Court refused to hear a case seeking to overturn the election brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and on Monday the electoral college met and delivered Biden 306 electoral votes, compared to just 232 electoral votes delivered for Trump.

Watch the video below.