Mental health expert explains how Donald Trump’s ‘dangerous’ delusional beliefs ‘could lead to violence’

Donald Trump, pictured on August 6, 2016, has garnered disdain from a large swath of America's political, defense and security establishment for his unorthodox -- some say downright dangerous -- views (AFP Photo/Scott Eisen)
Retired FBI assistant director, Frank Figliuzzi, said that his degree of concern for violence is “the highest it has been since the Trump administration has been in power.” Law enforcement is trained to intervene when the threats are imminent or have already happened. Mental health professionals are trained to respond to psychological signs of danger, preferably before things have happened. Both our lights have been blinking red for a very long time.
We have been calling the Donald Trump “dangerous” since his election to the presidency. The past four years have played out our predictions with precision, in both magnitude and timing. We also warned that Donald Trump’s mental symptoms would spread with time, and now others are describing his party’s support of his conspiracy theories as “abject lunacy.”
Delusional beliefs are dangerous, because they arise not from a lack of information but from an emotional drive to deny reality. Challenging them could lead to violence.
Now, the dangers have spread too far. Our “Prescription for Survival” at dangerouscase.org states that whereas we cannot say how the president is to be removed, as medical professionals we can say he must be removed for public health and safety. We now issue our refill: it is not our concern whether or not a procedure is feasible—that is for the politicians. Our concern is that something must be done.
Imagine the following: There is an arsonist in your neighborhood. He has tried dozens of times to set fire to buildings, including schools and hospitals. The arsonist keeps failing because he does not know how to start a proper fire.
There is a mad bomber loose in your neighborhood. He puts explosives in mailboxes, in packages on the street corner, in public bathrooms and on people's front stoops or back porches. When the bombs "explode" they shoot out confetti. On other occasions the bombs simply make a loud noise. Is the bomber "only kidding"? Is he incompetent?
Appearing on the New York Times' "The Argument" podcast, Real Clear Politics elections analyst Sean Trende said that Trump was likely to be a force in the Republican Party for the next four years -- and that would be bad news for any other Republicans who have their eyes on the White House.
Electors pledged to president-elect Joe Biden are taking extraordinary security measures under "unrelenting" harassment from President Donald Trump's supporters.
The electors will cast their votes Monday at statehouses across the country, and Biden's campaign has armed each of theirs with precise logistical information and backup plans in case pro-Trump protesters try to interfere with their arrival, reported Politico.
“I do expect there to be some confrontation on Monday, because that's just how these unpatriotic, so-called Americans have been behaving,” said Marseille Allen, a Biden elector from Michigan, “and it's disappointing. But as an African American and indigenous woman, I'm not surprised at the behavior.”