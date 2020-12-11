Mental health expert explains how Donald Trump’s ‘dangerous’ delusional beliefs ‘could lead to violence’

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.

Retired FBI assistant director, Frank Figliuzzi, said that his degree of concern for violence is “the highest it has been since the Trump administration has been in power.” Law enforcement is trained to intervene when the threats are imminent or have already happened. Mental health professionals are trained to respond to psychological signs of danger, preferably before things have happened. Both our lights have been blinking red for a very long time.

We have been calling the Donald Trump “dangerous” since his election to the presidency. The past four years have played out our predictions with precision, in both magnitude and timing. We also warned that Donald Trump’s mental symptoms would spread with time, and now others are describing his party’s support of his conspiracy theories as “abject lunacy.”

Delusional beliefs are dangerous, because they arise not from a lack of information but from an emotional drive to deny reality. Challenging them could lead to violence.

Now, the dangers have spread too far. Our “Prescription for Survival” at dangerouscase.org states that whereas we cannot say how the president is to be removed, as medical professionals we can say he must be removed for public health and safety. We now issue our refill: it is not our concern whether or not a procedure is feasible—that is for the politicians. Our concern is that something must be done.

(Dr. Lee does not take payment for any of her services related to this topic).

