Michigan sheriff who shrugged off Whitmer kidnapping plot files evidence-free lawsuit alleging election fraud

A Michigan sheriff who shrugged off the kidnapping plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as a potential “citizen’s arrest” attempt has now filed a lawsuit alleging massive fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf filed a lawsuit on Sunday that alleged “multifaceted schemes and artifices… resulted in the unlawful counting, or manufacturing, of hundreds of thousands of illegal, ineligible, duplicate or purely fictitious ballots in the state of Michigan.”

Despite these bold claims, however, Leaf’s lawsuit presented no evidence to back them up.

“Among the concerns Leaf cites is election workers allegedly giving voters ‘disposable pens’ with which to cast their ballots,” reports the Free Press. “One affidavit is from a Barry County woman who said she was concerned because she was given a sharpie to use to mark her ballot. Conspiracy theories about sharpies appeared nationwide soon after the election and have been debunked.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was quick to mock the sheriff’s lawsuit within hours of its filing.

“The only thing missing from this post-election circus was a lawsuit from Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf,” she wrote on Twitter. “Until now, of course. Because 2020 is still happening.”

