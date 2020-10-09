Michigan attorney general crushes right-wing sheriff’s defense of militia plot to kidnap governor

Michigan’s attorney general rejected a defense floated by a so-called “constitutional sheriff” for militia associates accused of plotting to kidnap the governor.

The FBI charged members of the Wolverine Watchmen militia group after an investigation into an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf suggested they may have been planning to lawfully arrest the Democratic governor for allegedly violating the law with her coronavirus orders.

“It’s just a charge, and they say a ‘plot to kidnap,’ and you got to remember that,” Leaf said. “Are they trying to kidnap? Because a lot of people are angry with the governor, and they want her arrested. So are they trying to arrest or was it a kidnap attempt? Because you can still in Michigan, if it’s a felony, make a felony arrest.”

Leaf, who shared a stage with one of the militants at an anti-Whitmer demonstration in May, cited a statute that allows for private citizens to arrest someone for a felony crime under certain circumstances — but the attorney general shot down his argument.

“As Michigan’s top law enforcement official, let me make this abundantly clear,” tweeted attorney general Dana Nessel. “Persons who are not sworn, licensed members of a law enforcement agency cannot and should not ‘arrest’ government offficials [sic] with whom they have disagreements. These comments are dangerous.”

