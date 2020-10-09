Quantcast
Michigan attorney general crushes right-wing sheriff’s defense of militia plot to kidnap governor

Published

1 min ago

on

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (Screen Capture)

Michigan’s attorney general rejected a defense floated by a so-called “constitutional sheriff” for militia associates accused of plotting to kidnap the governor.

The FBI charged members of the Wolverine Watchmen militia group after an investigation into an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf suggested they may have been planning to lawfully arrest the Democratic governor for allegedly violating the law with her coronavirus orders.

“It’s just a charge, and they say a ‘plot to kidnap,’ and you got to remember that,” Leaf said. “Are they trying to kidnap? Because a lot of people are angry with the governor, and they want her arrested. So are they trying to arrest or was it a kidnap attempt? Because you can still in Michigan, if it’s a felony, make a felony arrest.”

Leaf, who shared a stage with one of the militants at an anti-Whitmer demonstration in May, cited a statute that allows for private citizens to arrest someone for a felony crime under certain circumstances — but the attorney general shot down his argument.

“As Michigan’s top law enforcement official, let me make this abundantly clear,” tweeted attorney general Dana Nessel. “Persons who are not sworn, licensed members of a law enforcement agency cannot and should not ‘arrest’ government offficials [sic] with whom they have disagreements. These comments are dangerous.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New York Times uncovers another potentially illegal Trump tax maneuver involving a Vegas casino

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 9, 2020

By

The New York Times on Friday revealed that President Donald Trump in 2016 executed a highly unusual maneuver to free up millions in cash that tax experts say could have been illegal.

In examining the president's tax returns, the Times uncovered a $21 million windfall that the president received in 2016 from a Las Vegas hotel that he co-owns with casino mogul Phil Ruffin.

"The bulk of the money went through a company called Trump Las Vegas Sales and Marketing that had little previous income, no clear business purpose and no employees," the Times writes. "The Trump-Ruffin joint venture wrote it all off as a business expense."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Rick Wilson hilariously explains why Trump got COVID –and hints how he can make his campaign even worse

Published

19 mins ago

on

October 9, 2020

By

On one of his twice-weekly podcasts, former Republican campaign consultant Rick Wilson went off on a hilarious rant about Donald Trump's COVID-19 health issues and how the president made the situation worse by trying to lay off the blame for his infection of a veterans' group -- likely alienating even more voters.

Prompted by his "New Abnormal" co-host Molly Jong-Fast,  who said the president "shouldn't have gotten COVID,"  Wilson dug right in on Trump's travails.

"No, he shouldn't have gotten COVID, but he's a f*cking dipsh*t," Wilson explained. "So he got COVID. He's a dumbass, Donald Trump has no one to blame but himself. Oh wait, hold on, who did Donald Trump go on to blame today? He said maybe the Gold Star families gave him COVID."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rambling Trump flops hard after Rush Limbaugh asks how he will protect people with pre-existing conditions

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump rambled off-topic after Rush Limbaugh asked him about health care protections for those with pre-existing conditions.

The president and his Republican allies are keen to undo the Affordable Care Act, which could place health care out of reach for Americans with pre-existing conditions, and the conservative Limbaugh asked Trump to explain his plan.

"This is [from] a woman in Massachusetts named Kathy," Limbaugh said, reading the listener's question. "'I'm glad that you and the lady are recovering from COVID, so happy you're our president thank you for all you do to defender us. Questions about health care and pre-existing conditions are very important to me and a lot of Americans. I believe you said pre-existing conditions will be covered in your health care plan, but please could you explain this a little more because there are a lot of people saying you're not going to cover pre-existing conditions and I wish you need to get your message out since this that the Democrats are trying to malign you on this."

Continue Reading
 
 
