Mike Pence and 106 GOP House members accused of sedition by assisting Trump’s ‘lame coup’ by Morning Joe

On Friday morning, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough and co-host Willie Geist accused Vice President Mike Pence and the 106 Republican House members who signed onto Donald Trump’s attack on the 2020 presidential election of committing sedition and treason against the people of the United States.

In the words of Geist, what they are doing by signing onto an amicus brief attacking the election in support of the president can only be described as a “lame coup.”

Sharing clips of Pence bounding up to a stage to rally Trump supporters, the entire panel expressed disgust with the continuing attacks on the will of the voters.

“It’s bad enough that Mike Pence and other Republicans at the highest reaches of government are doing what they’re doing over the last 5 1/2 weeks which is looking the other way while the president tries to pull off this lame coup, but knowing is the worst part,” Geist began. “Knowing that it’s wrong, knowing that it’s false, knowing that Joe Biden is the president-elect. They all know, they all say it in private, they’re calling Joe Biden to congratulate him. But they’re going out and again, they’re signing on in the Congress to these letters and these amicus briefs to support lawsuits, they’re fraudulent.”

Co-host Scarborough then jumped in to say, “They have signed onto a seditious act that is sedition against the United States of America.”

“Some might call it treason,” he continued. “You certainly have a president who is trying to commit treasonous acts and please don’t believe me, your friendly cable news host and dumb country lawyer. If you’re on that list, history will record you as doing nothing short of trying to overthrow a legal democratic election. They will accuse you of sedition — the word treason will certainly be bounced around for years to come.”

