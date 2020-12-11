Mississippi GOPer busted for spending over $230,000 in campaign funds on car payments, home maintenance
According to a report from Roll Call Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-MS) is being investigated for diverting over $230,000 in campaign funds to make car payments, pay for home and business repairs and employ family members.
While a spokesperson for the House Ethics Committee refused to comment on allegations made against the GOP lawmaker, he admitted that he is being investigated for expenditures that date back to 2010.
One complaint dates back to March of last year, when Palazzo was accused of spending “$60,000 in campaign expenditures to rent a farm, Greene Acres LLC, and $127,000 to pay an accounting firm Palazzo founded that is now run by his former wife,” reports Roll Call.
“Since 2016, Palazzo’s campaign has spent nearly $69,000 on expenses associated with his vehicles. Of that total, $52,700 went to GM (General Motors) Financial Leasing for regular car lease payments,” the report continues. “In addition to the GM expenditures, Palazzo spent almost $15,000 for lease payments, a down payment, car maintenance and a 2017 Tahoe purchase…. In addition to the car bills, Palazzo spent more than $15,000 over a 10-year span at a variety of gas stations, including Exxon, Chevron and Shell.”
According to Meredith McGehee, executive director of Issue One, “It certainly gives the appearance that he is using his campaign account to spruce up a property he owns and to drive a nice car using his campaign money.”
An additional concern is that money donated to his campaigns has been flowing into his own pockets and those of his family.
“Palazzo has reimbursed himself over $48,700 from his campaign over the past 10 years. Kyle Palazzo, the congressman’s brother, was paid more than $27,300 in salary and expense reimbursements since 2014,” the report states.
The investigation into the Mississippi Republican comes on the heels of Rep. Duncan Hunter Jr. (R-CA) being convicted of misappropriating funds for personal use that led to his conviction and sentencing to serve 11 months in prison in Texas starting in January. Hunter’s wife filed for divorce this week in San Diego.
You can read more details here.
2020 Election
‘I’m very frightened about the future’: Nobel winner worries Trump’s ‘cult of personality’ isn’t going away
In a series of tweets on Friday morning, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman said the rise of Donald Trump's "cult of personality" has its roots dating back to former President Ronald Reagan and he sees no evidence that it won't continue long after the current president leaves office on January 20th.
According to the New York Times columnist, that makes him frightened about what the future of the country holds.
As he wrote in his first tweet -- one of eight which can be seen below -- "The GOP spent most of 2020 rejecting science in the face of a deadly pandemic; now it's rejecting democracy in the face of a clear election loss. How did we get to this point? One step at a time, of course. But I'd argue that the wrong turn began under Reagan."
2020 Election
WATCH: Sarah Palin and Louie Gohmert campaign on the ‘Save America’ bus tour
The two Georgia GOP incumbent Senators facing a tough January 5 runoff election, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, are getting help today from several low-level Republicans as part of the right wing Club for Growth's "Save America Bus Tour."
Former President Barack Obama and President-elect Joe Biden will both soon be traveling to Georgia to help get out the vote for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who are in the January runoff elections against Perdue and Loeffler.