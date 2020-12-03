Quantcast
Connect with us

More Republican Senators seem open to another huge stimulus — despite McConnell’s resistance

Published

1 min ago

on

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Photos: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

While COVID-19 vaccines are on their way, the impact of the pandemic has worsened in the United States due to large gatherings, holiday travel and the ongoing resistance of some to wear a mask. Eviction rates are climbing, contributing to more COVID cases, bankruptcies are up too, and small businesses are struggling to stay afloat or closing their doors forever.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Washington Post reported that Republicans are coming around to finally passing funding.

It has been more than six months since the House passed the HEROES Act, which would have provided the necessary funding to help Americans make it through the final slog of the pandemic. President Donald Trump said that he supported the bill, even telling Democrats that he would be fine doubling the bailout. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refused to allow a vote, however. After holding up negotiations and refusing to meet with Democrats, McConnell now is complaining that the stimulus is important and “we just don’t have time to waste time.”

“Sens. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and John Cornyn (R-TX) signaled their openness to the package, which had been unveiled by a group of moderate Republican and Democratic senators on Tuesday,” said the Post. “The measure is more than what Senate Republicans had originally offered but less than what House Democrats had wanted, but it is designed to try and provide immediate relief to some parts of the economy as the pandemic enters a dangerous and increasingly deadly phase.”

“I think we are getting very close. I want it to happen,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Thursday.

The sticking point between Democrats and Republicans has been that McConnell wants a legal protection for corporations so they can’t be sued for the next five years if they put employees in danger. There’s already a lawsuit underway after a Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa lied to employees about safety. The suite revealed that managers were even making bets about how many of the staff would get COVID-19. So far, over 1,000 workers caught the virus and five have died.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s legal challenge faces another setback in Wisconsin

Published

46 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's legal challenges suffered yet another loss in his long-shot bid to overturn his election defeat.

Wisconsin's Supreme Court denied a petition by his lawyers to challenge the president's loss there, bringing their record in such cases to one win and 41 losses, reported the Associated Press.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday morning against the state's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and various county election officials, asked to exclude 221,000 ballots fro the results over alleged instances of fraud and illegal conduct.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Dem House members shred GOP counterparts for trying to adjourn when Americans are desperate for help

Published

51 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

Republicans in the House of Representatives on Thursday tried to get Congress to adjourn as part of a stunt to attack some Democratic members who are taking votes over Zoom instead of in person.

The motion was filed by Rep. Angry Biggs (R-AZ), a Trump-loving conservative hardliner who has relentlessly attacked medical professionals during the novel coronavirus pandemic, who wanted to adjourn because so many of his colleagues are not voting in person.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘I’m utterly embarrassed’: Michigan Republican admits Rudy Giuliani ‘waded into the realm of insanity’

Published

57 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

Michigan state Rep. Aaron Miller, a Republican, this week accused Rudy Giuliani of entering the "realm of insanity" with his testimony to lawmakers in Michigan.

Miller made the remarks following Giuliani's wild testimony to the Michigan House Oversight Committee.

"I’m happy to thoughtfully listen to evidence and claims and that was what today was supposed to be about, but Mr. Giuliani’s final statement waded into the realm of insanity," Miller said, according to The Detroit News. "He made wild and broad partisan insults for several minutes that had nothing to do with the election, and it was frankly unacceptable, shameful, and pathetic and distracts from any evidence that we might hear."

Continue Reading
 
 