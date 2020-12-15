Morning Joe crew taunts Donald Trump with announcement that Putin congratulated President-elect Biden on win
The co-hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” kicked off Tuesday morning by sharing a clip of President-elect Joe Biden addressing the nation after Electoral College Day and then proceeded to smirk as they announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had called Biden to congratulate him on his win.
With Biden announcing he won in the same type of “landslide” that Donald Trump said he won by in 2016, co-host Mika Brzezinski delivered more bad news to the outgoing president.
“The Electoral College yesterday cast the formal vote to make Joe Biden the next president of the United States, confirming the 306 vote victory he secured five weeks ago and, with that, we finally got the recognition of Biden’s win that we have all been waiting for,” Brzezinski explained as co-host Joe Scarborough inserted, “Yes, wait for it.”
“This morning, the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent a message of congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden,” Brzezinski announced with a smile.
“Well, there it is,” Scarborough added. “Let the confetti fall from the ceiling,” to which Brzezinski replied, “Whatever, at this point.”
Scarborough then sarcastically added that it was nice House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca) let Putin “get the word out first.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Morning Joe crew taunts Donald Trump with announcement that Putin congratulated President-elect Biden on win
The co-hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," kicked off Tuesday morning by sharing a clip of President-elect Joe Biden addressing the nation after Electoral College Day and then proceeded to smirk as they announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had called Biden to congratulate him on his win.
With Biden announcing he won in the same type of "landslide" that Donald Trump said he won by in 2016, co-host Mika Brzezinski delivered more bad news to the outgoing president.
"The Electoral College yesterday cast the formal vote to make Joe Biden the next president of the United States, confirming the 306 vote victory he secured five weeks ago and, with that, we finally got the recognition of Biden's win that we have all been waiting for," Brzezinski explained as co-host Joe Scarborough inserted, "Yes, wait for it."
2020 Election
Trump’s media supporters are still pitching ‘virtually impossible outcomes’ about winning the election
President Donald Trump has lost the popular vote by more than 7 million votes, lost the electoral college by 74 votes, and lost 59 of 60 election-related court cases filed on his behalf.
Despite this, reports the New York Times' Jeremy Peters, millions of Trump supporters believe that the president has his enemies in the "Deep State" and the Democratic Party exactly where he wants them.
2020 Election
Life will only get worse for Mike Pence as Trump unravels on the way out
Poor Mike Pence. He’s having a real lousy month, and the next 37 days are about to become even less happy and gay.
It’s bad enough having to deal with the movers. They’re having a little trouble understanding this entire “we’re still not sure we’re leaving, but we thought we’d line you up just in case” thing. And licking the presidential boots while the Mad King kicks them in a fit of rage can be a little risky to those pearly whites.
But now Pence faces the living hell of having to humor Donald Trump with the full knowledge that on January 21 he will be permanently kicked to the curb by the infidel boss who, it will turn out, was never all that into him for these four long years. Pence can sputter “under the President’s leadership under the President’s leadership under the President’s leadership” all he wants in his role as that creepy silver robot. Once these two are ushered out the door, Pence will just be another politician not named Trump.