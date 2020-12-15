Quantcast
Morning Joe crew taunts Donald Trump with announcement that Putin congratulated President-elect Biden on win

Published

12 mins ago

on

Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough -- MSNBC screengrab

The co-hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” kicked off Tuesday morning by sharing a clip of President-elect Joe Biden addressing the nation after Electoral College Day and then proceeded to smirk as they announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had called Biden to congratulate him on his win.

With Biden announcing he won in the same type of “landslide” that Donald Trump said he won by in 2016, co-host Mika Brzezinski delivered more bad news to the outgoing president.

“The Electoral College yesterday cast the formal vote to make Joe Biden the next president of the United States, confirming the 306 vote victory he secured five weeks ago and, with that, we finally got the recognition of Biden’s win that we have all been waiting for,” Brzezinski explained as co-host Joe Scarborough inserted, “Yes, wait for it.”

“This morning, the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent a message of congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden,” Brzezinski announced with a smile.

“Well, there it is,” Scarborough added. “Let the confetti fall from the ceiling,” to which Brzezinski replied, “Whatever, at this point.”

Scarborough then sarcastically added that it was nice House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca) let Putin “get the word out first.”

Watch below:

December 15, 2020

