MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch reveals the real reason Trump’s fans can’t quit him
During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” regular contributor Donny Deutsch reflected on the large crowd that turned out for Donald Trump’s first rally since losing the presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden and tried to get his head around why they showed up for the lame duck president.
Following co-host Mika Brzezinski reading excerpts from the New York Times’ bombshell report on the mental decline of the president in his final days in office, Deutsch was asked about the weekend event in Valdosta, Georgia.
“Sadly, I was watching TV as I often do by myself, not much to do on Saturday night,” he began. “I was watching the Trump rally and what I was struck by was the crowd, and we have seen that crowd before. I said to myself, ‘what — why?’ What is the passion in these people? Are they there they because they’re so against the Affordable Care act? Are they there because they’re supportive of the Trump’s Israel/UAE pact or the tax plan that helped none of them in the audience or are they there because of 2040?”
“In 2040, whites will be the minority of the country and that’s what this is all about,” he explained. “There is nothing else going on there but we want to keep our country white. That is the passion. That is what has to be dealt with over the next 20 years — not Trump. Trump is a reflector about that. It’s about the Mexican, about the Muslim, the African-American. That is so terrifying to a swath of this country when you look at their faces there, that is why they are there, that is what Biden has to wrestle with — not Donald Trump — but the fear of tens of millions of people in this country that it is no longer going to be white and ‘what does that mean for me?'”
“So it is about race,” he stated. “It is about racism. It is about fear. It is no other issue, that’s that crowd there. and that’s what you have to understand: the power that Donald Trump has and the power that he holds and that is what the Republicans are afraid to step away from.”
‘Perdue pleaded the fifth’: Ossoff debates empty podium as GOP senator no-shows amid scrutiny over stock trades
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff on Sunday was forced to debate an empty podium after incumbent Georgia Sen. David Perdue, facing growing scrutiny over his potentially unlawful trades, refused to show up at the televised event, which came less than a month ahead of the state's pivotal January 5 runoff races.
Ossoff, who narrowly lost a Senate runoff to Republican Karen Handel in 2017, suggested Sunday that Perdue declined to participate because he "doesn't feel that he can handle himself in debate, or perhaps is concerned that he may incriminate himself in debate."
"It shows an astonishing arrogance and sense of entitlement for Georgia's senior U.S. senator to believe he shouldn't have to debate at a moment like this in our history," Ossoff said. "His blatant abuse of his power and privilege to enrich himself is disgraceful."
Trump will leave office under the threat of having his Twitter account shut down: report
According to a report at the Daily Beast, Donald Trump will leave office on January 20th and at that time he will lose some of the protections that kept Twitter from shutting down his widely-viewed account.
As Adam Rawnsley writes, as a public official the president enjoys some allowances that are not extended to average user that have allowed him to create posts that could be considered threatening at worst -- or otherwise improper.
As it stands now -- and Twitter's rules have been evolving during the election season -- Trump is covered under rules that "lets public officials’ rule-breaking tweets stay up with labels and exempts their accounts from suspension," but that will end when he leaves office.
FCC chairman admits that he wants to block Biden from changing anything
In a recent interview with Neil Cavuto on Fox Business, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, said it would be "valuable" for Senate Republicans to block President-elect Joe Biden from appointing a new FCC chairperson. That way, the GOP can "forestall" Biden's agenda in the agency, including restoring net neutrality so that corporations can't charge companies for an equal presence on the internet.
In short, if Republicans win Georgia's runoff elections on January 5, they could stall a vote for Biden's new pick for the FCC head. If this happens, Biden won't be able to seat someone to help implement his agenda.