MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch reveals the real reason Trump’s fans can’t quit him

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” regular contributor Donny Deutsch reflected on the large crowd that turned out for Donald Trump’s first rally since losing the presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden and tried to get his head around why they showed up for the lame duck president.

Following co-host Mika Brzezinski reading excerpts from the New York Times’ bombshell report on the mental decline of the president in his final days in office, Deutsch was asked about the weekend event in Valdosta, Georgia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sadly, I was watching TV as I often do by myself, not much to do on Saturday night,” he began. “I was watching the Trump rally and what I was struck by was the crowd, and we have seen that crowd before. I said to myself, ‘what — why?’ What is the passion in these people? Are they there they because they’re so against the Affordable Care act? Are they there because they’re supportive of the Trump’s Israel/UAE pact or the tax plan that helped none of them in the audience or are they there because of 2040?”

“In 2040, whites will be the minority of the country and that’s what this is all about,” he explained. “There is nothing else going on there but we want to keep our country white. That is the passion. That is what has to be dealt with over the next 20 years — not Trump. Trump is a reflector about that. It’s about the Mexican, about the Muslim, the African-American. That is so terrifying to a swath of this country when you look at their faces there, that is why they are there, that is what Biden has to wrestle with — not Donald Trump — but the fear of tens of millions of people in this country that it is no longer going to be white and ‘what does that mean for me?'”

“So it is about race,” he stated. “It is about racism. It is about fear. It is no other issue, that’s that crowd there. and that’s what you have to understand: the power that Donald Trump has and the power that he holds and that is what the Republicans are afraid to step away from.”

Watch below: