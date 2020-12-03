Quantcast
MSNBC’s Morning Joe calls out Jared Kushner’s financial ties to Mideast nations

27 mins ago

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) and White House advisers Jared Kushner (center) and Ivanka Trump (right). Image via White House/Shealah Craighead.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called out Jared Kushner’s financial ties to Qatar and Saudi Arabia, as the White House senior adviser tries to broker a peace agreement between the two nations.

The two nations were close to reaching an agreement Wednesday, in the final weeks of President Donald Trump’s administration, and the “Morning Joe” host wondered whether Kushner’s business dealings played a role in the talks.

“You don’t have to draw any conspiracy theories,” Scarborough said. “Obviously, it’s the sort of thing that past administrations wouldn’t have done. We heard early into the Trump administration that the Kushners were in financial trouble with their building on Fifth Avenue, and that they were reaching out to Qatar for financial help.”

Qatar unwittingly helped Kushner, who’s married to Ivanka Trump, and his family get out from underneath crushing debt for its troubled high-rise at 666 Fifth Avenue through a complicated investment arrangement.

“That’s matter of fact,” Scarborough said. “We know he has a cozy relationship with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, as well, we know that President Trump has business dealings in Saudi Arabia — that’s all true.”


Trump Christmas party attendees should sign waivers foreswearing hospital care if they get COVID: CNN’s Camerota

1 min ago

December 3, 2020

CNN host Alisyn Camerota on Thursday floated an outside-the-box suggestion for people who are attending the Trump White House's upcoming Christmas parties.

While talking with Camerota about the novel coronavirus pandemic, CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta explained the importance of trying to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, which could prevent people with other medical problems from getting the care they need to stay alive.

"As good as those new strategies are medically, if you can't provide them for people, they obviously have no benefit," Gupta said.

Obama, Bush and Clinton will receive COVID vaccines on TV — but Trump won’t join them: report

11 mins ago

December 3, 2020

On Thursday, Forbes reported that three former presidents — Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama — have all volunteered to champion the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines on TV, even as President Donald Trump does not appear to take seriously his own responsibility to do so.

"Obama told SiriusXM’s Joe Madison that he understands why the African American community in particular would be wary of getting a jab, pointing to the long history of exploitation by medical establishments, such as in the notorious Tuskegee syphilis study," said the report. Meanwhile, "President Bush has reached out to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Deborah Birx, who coordinates the White House Covid-19 task force, to 'gladly' get his vaccine on camera once it is proven safe and given to priority populations," and "President Clinton’s press secretary confirmed that he, too, would take a vaccine when made available to him according to public health priorities, and would be happy to 'do it in a public setting if it will help urge all Americans to do the same.'"

