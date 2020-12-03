MSNBC’s Morning Joe calls out Jared Kushner’s financial ties to Mideast nations

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called out Jared Kushner’s financial ties to Qatar and Saudi Arabia, as the White House senior adviser tries to broker a peace agreement between the two nations.

The two nations were close to reaching an agreement Wednesday, in the final weeks of President Donald Trump’s administration, and the “Morning Joe” host wondered whether Kushner’s business dealings played a role in the talks.

“You don’t have to draw any conspiracy theories,” Scarborough said. “Obviously, it’s the sort of thing that past administrations wouldn’t have done. We heard early into the Trump administration that the Kushners were in financial trouble with their building on Fifth Avenue, and that they were reaching out to Qatar for financial help.”

Qatar unwittingly helped Kushner, who’s married to Ivanka Trump, and his family get out from underneath crushing debt for its troubled high-rise at 666 Fifth Avenue through a complicated investment arrangement.

“That’s matter of fact,” Scarborough said. “We know he has a cozy relationship with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, as well, we know that President Trump has business dealings in Saudi Arabia — that’s all true.”