MSNBC’s Morning Joe rains hell on ‘liars behind the pulpit’ helping Trump spread dangerous falsehoods

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough condemned President Donald Trump’s religious allies for helping him to spread lies about the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
The “Morning Joe” host blasted the president for continuing to ignore the pandemic that’s killing more than 2,700 per day, and he took aim at Trump’s enablers on the religious right who are helping to spread dangerous lies.
“I have had friends over the course of the year say the stupidest things to me, the most ignorant things to me,” Scarborough said. “No worse than the flu, that masks don’t do anything, oh, this is going to magically disappear the day after Election Day. You know, this is all just a conspiracy to try to defeat Donald Trump, it’s going to go away afterwards. Anthony Fauci has cooked this all up so he could make billions of dollars off of vaccines, it’s all a scam.”
“The people inside the cult and inside the Trump cult that actually believe this is a conspiracy because if you do, you are inside of a cult and it’s dangerous and you need to get help from mental health providers,” he added. “I would say you would need to go to church but unfortunately there’s so many liars behind the pulpit right now who are spreading Donald Trump’s lies. They are worse than the religious leaders that Jesus called out when he was doing in his ministry. So it’s hard to find people, I guess, in some communities that won’t lie to you.”
Former Republican lawmaker Charlie Dent told CNN on Thursday that he was in disbelief that President Donald Trump's allies are now openly calling for implementing martial law to keep him in power.
While talking with host John Berman, Dent slammed former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn for sharing a manifesto that called upon Trump to declare martial law and then have the military conduct a re-vote of the entire 2020 election.
Lawyers across the United States are pushing back against the growing list of President Donald Trump's allies calling for him to invoke martial law as a last-resort attempt to overturn the outcome of the election.
National Security Advisor and retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, whom Trump recently pardoned, along with Atlanta-based Trump campaign attorney L. Lin Wood have joined the list of Trump supporters urging the president to force the military to oversee a new presidential election.
Sen. Bernie Sanders late Wednesday blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for pushing a coronavirus relief measure that contains a 100% tax deduction for business meals—a gift to corporate executives—but nothing for the tens of millions of people across the U.S. who are struggling to afford food for themselves and their families.
"Mitch McConnell's 'new' Covid relief bill gives CEOs a 100% tax deduction for a 3-martini lunch, but ZERO to the 26 million who don't have enough food to eat," the Vermont senator tweeted. "Yes. The Republicans l-o-v-e corporate socialism for the rich, rugged individualism for the rest. Ain't gonna happen."