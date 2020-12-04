New Jersey restaurant shut down for hosting large GOP gathering

A New Jersey restaurant was shut down after hosting a Republican gathering that violated coronavirus restrictions.

At least 150 people — few of them wearing masks — attended the New York Young Republican Club’s annual gala at Maritime Parc in Jersey City’s Liberty State Park, which the city’s mayor criticized as “an egregious violation” of state guidelines, reported The Daily Beast.

“It is beyond the pale that anyone would willingly endanger people in another state,” said Gov. Phil Murphy, who called for a law enforcement investigation.

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop ordered the restaurant closed until it submits a written operation plan to the Health Department describing its compliance with capacity mandates and mask-wearing.

Some attendees boasted on Twitter about the event and their defiance of state mandates after the group moved the event out of New York, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also implemented strict guidelines on indoor gatherings.

“New Jersey has way more lax rules,” said group president Gavin Wax. “It’s been in New Jersey for awhile. We never ‘ran there’ we saw we can do 150 people in New Jersey vs 50 people in New York and it made more sense.”

Murphy ripped Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who attended the event and spoke to the group, as a “fool” and said he was no longer welcome in the state.

Catch us if you can, Commie aCuomo. The show will always go on for patriots… Thanks for organizing an amazing America First event! @GavinWax @NYYRC 🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wwr4IzoZ00 — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) December 4, 2020

Dear Business Owners – Escape the Tyrany. Move to Florida. https://t.co/GwRbWNIU6z — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 4, 2020