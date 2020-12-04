Quantcast
Connect with us

New Jersey restaurant shut down for hosting large GOP gathering

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Matt Gaetz at New York Young Republican Club’s annual gala (Twitter)

A New Jersey restaurant was shut down after hosting a Republican gathering that violated coronavirus restrictions.

At least 150 people — few of them wearing masks — attended the New York Young Republican Club’s annual gala at Maritime Parc in Jersey City’s Liberty State Park, which the city’s mayor criticized as “an egregious violation” of state guidelines, reported The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is beyond the pale that anyone would willingly endanger people in another state,” said Gov. Phil Murphy, who called for a law enforcement investigation.

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop ordered the restaurant closed until it submits a written operation plan to the Health Department describing its compliance with capacity mandates and mask-wearing.

Some attendees boasted on Twitter about the event and their defiance of state mandates after the group moved the event out of New York, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also implemented strict guidelines on indoor gatherings.

“New Jersey has way more lax rules,” said group president Gavin Wax. “It’s been in New Jersey for awhile. We never ‘ran there’ we saw we can do 150 people in New Jersey vs 50 people in New York and it made more sense.”

Murphy ripped Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who attended the event and spoke to the group, as a “fool” and said he was no longer welcome in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s Georgia rally will be a ‘grievance-fest’ and he’ll ignore the GOP’s Senate candidates: Republican insiders

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 4, 2020

By

According to a report from the Independent, Georgia Republicans are nervously eyeing Donald Trump's planned rally in their state late Saturday having no idea whether he will lend them a hand holding onto the two seats in the U.S. Senate or whether he will spend the time ranting about the election he believes was stolen from him.

With both Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler's seats at stake -- as well as control of the U.S. Senate -- Republicans have been working overtime to correct the impression that voter fraud led to the state's 16 Electoral College votes going to former Vice President Joe Biden and cost Trump a second term.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNBC’s Rick Santelli ripped as ‘psychopath’ for on-air ‘meltdown’ over COVID-19 restrictions

Published

52 mins ago

on

December 4, 2020

By

CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin and Rick Santelli clashed over coronavirus restrictions, setting off another round of discussion on social media.

The conservative Santelli loudly insisted that bars and restaurants, which are shut down in many areas, were no more dangerous than large retailers, which have mostly been allowed to stay open, and Sorkin cut him off.

“Rick, just as a public-health and public-service announcement for the audience, the difference between a big-box retailer and a restaurant or, frankly, even a church, are so different it’s unbelievable,” Sorkin said, as Santelli kept interrupting. “Going into a big-box retailer, you’re wearing a mask.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Federal judge says Trump pardon of Michael Flynn may have been ‘too broad’: report

Published

53 mins ago

on

December 4, 2020

By

A trial judge has raised the possibility that the federal judge overseeing the case of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn could find that President Trump's pardon of Flynn may be "too broad," according to The National Law Journal.

The comments “came unexpectedly” during a Freedom of Information Act hearing about releasing documents from special counsel Robert Mueller's office, according to BuzzFeed reporter Jason Leopold.

Continue Reading
 
 