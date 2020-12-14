Nicolle Wallace says Republicans aren’t denouncing violence in Washington because they’re complicit in it

When President Donald Trump’s supporters rallied in Washington, D.C. over the weekend they brought with them their signature tiki-torches, but they also brought weapons. As violence broke out, the Trump fans hurt eight police officers, stabbed four people, and 33 people were arrested.

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (R-MO) said that she’s given up on Republicans saying or doing the right thing about white supremacists taking over their party.

“I do think what Joe Biden is now responsible for governing is not the same country that we thought we lived in four years ago or before this GOP coup attempt,” said Wallace. “Attempted homicide is still a crime, technically and legally speaking, and this is a failed coup, but an attempted coup, and violence and threat of violence in places well beyond the Beltway.”

She also noted that in both Michigan and Arizona today, electors were fearful for their safety in the simple casting of their vote. One elector in Michigan confessed she wore a bulletproof vest. Arizona electors met in an undisclosed location.

“I am so sick and tired of begging Republicans to step up and do the right thing,” McCaskill lamented. “I’m just worn slick trying to get them to step up, but at this moment, we are now careening towards someplace that’s dangerous. I mean, let’s think about, for a minute, the hypocrisy of the Republicans talking about religious liberty and talking about how we have to protect the First Amendment and religious liberty because it’s under assault by the left. The Proud Boys, a group of thugs, marauders, were roaming around Washington over the weekend, under cover of darkness, ripping banners off of churches.”

She said that Republicans have been dead silent on the assault against the churches.

“The notion that we’ve heard nothing from these hypocrites about religious freedom — we’ve got a candidate down in Georgia lecturing a man of God who preaches from Martin Luther King’s pulpit every Sunday, lecturing him about his sermons and we have the Proud Boys ripping banners off churches and there’s nothing that’s being said,” McCaskill went on. “It is unbelievable. And if you listen to the words at those rallies, and I did, it was chilling. They are telling people to take up arms, they are calling for martial law. It is now time. This is not, ‘Oh, let it run its course’ and ‘I can’t afford to really make the hardcore Trump base mad,’ — somebody’s going to get killed, Nicolle, and, you know, we already have Proud Boys in a knife altercation as they were attacking a Black man who was by himself in Washington over the weekend and he struck out with a knife, trying to protect himself.”

She told Republicans that it is long past time they speak up, “They’re too damn quiet.”

“They’re not quiet because they don’t have the courage, at this point, I think they’re quiet because they’re fine with it,” said Wallace. “I don’t think there’s anything else to detect.”

