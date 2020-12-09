One Texas senator doesn’t like the Trump lawsuit — the other will argue it
Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) was just re-elected to the Senate in November, but now he’s turning against President Donald Trump.
Speaking to CNN’s Manu Raju, Cornyn said, “I frankly struggle to understand the legal theory of it.”
Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) offered to argue the case to the Supreme Court. Trump has now asked Cruz to make good on the pledge. He accepted, but the reality is he likely won’t have much to do on the case. Legal experts anticipate that it will be dismissed like Trump’s other suits.
Trump lost his 52nd lawsuit on Wednesday, this time in Michigan again.
🚨BREAKING: Michigan Supreme Court DENIES right wing effort to segregate ballots and delay the Michigan’s certification of the Presidential election.
Trump and his allies are now 1-52 in post election litigation.https://t.co/guIT59Vgfj
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 9, 2020
2020 Election
Trump’s Supreme Court filing says he can’t prove fraud — which means there must be fraud
President Donald Trump joined the case brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton suing states that voted for Joe Biden in the November election. According to the filing from Trump, however, they can't actually find any fraud.
"Despite the chaos of election night and the days which followed, the media has consistently proclaimed that no widespread voter fraud has been proven. But this observation misses the point. The constitutional issue is not whether voters committed fraud but whether state officials violated the law by systematically loosening the measures for ballot integrity so that fraud becomes undetectable," the filing said.
2020 Election
Trump, Republicans pin hopes on Texas lawsuit to overturn election results, but legal experts say it’s a long shot
President Donald Trump on Wednesday latched on to a longshot Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn a presidential election that handed the White House to Joe Biden.
Legal experts say Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s effort to contest election results of four key battleground states is all but certain to fail. But it has drawn support from the Republican attorneys general of 17 other states.
As the president’s legal team loses case after improbable case in federal district and appellate courts, the Texas lawsuit offers a major advantage: It goes straight to the top. Under a special legal avenue unique to states, Paxton filed the case directly with the U.S. Supreme Court, a body Trump has suggested could deliver him the victory that voters did not.
2020 Election
Experts mock Trump for only being able to get a ‘disgraced white supremacist’ attorney for ‘crazy’ SCOTUS case
Legal experts are having a field day with the latest Supreme Court lawsuit, filed by 17 red states, trying to overturn the election by literally disenfranchising millions upon millions of U.S. citizens.
The case is without merit, legal experts say, but what may be even more embarrassing and ridiculous is President Donald Trump is trying to join the case. To do so, he must petition the Supreme Court, which he just did.
It appears the only attorney Trump could convince to file his motion is a "disgraced white supremacist" who "who thinks Kamala Harris and Marco Rubio are not U.S. citizens."