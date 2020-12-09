One Texas senator doesn’t like the Trump lawsuit — the other will argue it

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) was just re-elected to the Senate in November, but now he’s turning against President Donald Trump.

Speaking to CNN’s Manu Raju, Cornyn said, “I frankly struggle to understand the legal theory of it.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) offered to argue the case to the Supreme Court. Trump has now asked Cruz to make good on the pledge. He accepted, but the reality is he likely won’t have much to do on the case. Legal experts anticipate that it will be dismissed like Trump’s other suits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump lost his 52nd lawsuit on Wednesday, this time in Michigan again.