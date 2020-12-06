‘Part of the election coup’: Fox News viewers go berserk after Chris Wallace calls Biden ‘president-elect’

Fox News viewers expressed outrage at Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace on Sunday after he repeatedly insisted that Joe Biden is the rightful president-elect.

Wallace made the remarks during an interview with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who referred to Biden as a former vice president.

“He’s president-elect,” Wallace told Azar multiple times.

On Twitter, some Fox News viewers said that Wallace was part of an “election coup.” Others falsely argued that Wallace was wrong because there has not yet been meeting of the Electoral College, where electors will cast their votes for president.

In fact, “president-elect” is a term that has traditionally been used by the media to refer to the candidate who won the majority of electoral votes in the November election. The phrase does not appear in the U.S. Constitution.

Read some of the responses to Wallace below.

OMG listening to @foxnewsunday Chris Wallace you would think he was Joe Biden's first gentleman. Chris Wallace was carrying so much water for the libtard elect it was embarrassing. — Pdub (@PaulWri09830246) December 6, 2020

I keep giving Chris Wallace and opportunity to do the right thing and he keeps disappointing me. @FoxNewsSunday you might want to check yourself Chris, Slow Joe pedophile Joe, is not the president-elect just because you say so. He is the ex vice president — WALKAWAYFAST🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@marycmcl) December 6, 2020

U R correct Chris Wallace @FoxNewsSunday … I will never ever believe that basement Biden is a legitimate president. There is no possible way he could get more votes than Obama… — A Deplorable CHUMP! (@SuchHate) December 6, 2020

Chris Wallace insisted sec Aszar refer to Biden as pres elect. Twice. Never insisted people stop saying just Trump. Instead of President Trump. He has assumed the role of a pontificating arrogant asshole. — robert l palliser sr (@l_palliser) December 6, 2020

Chris Wallace is disgusting. Campaigning for Biden instead of investigative reporting. Fox needs to pull the plug on his personal propaganda agenda — Brett Schmidt (@brettschmidt107) December 6, 2020

Chris Wallace take a hike, Beijing Biden will never be president. He is the most corrupt candidate in the history of the US. If he was such a sure thing why doesn't he answer questions of alleged fraud? Why wouldn't he want to prove his legitimacy? — Laura (@lbwaggon) December 6, 2020

hey @FoxNewsSunday, your disrespect of Secretary Azar is absolutely uncalled for. A) @joebiden is NOT the president elect. Nothing has been resolved. B) No one cares what @JohnBrennan has to say after his bashing Trump for 4 years, and you are becoming almost as irrelevant. — Office of the Vice-President Elect, Semipro (@semipro) December 6, 2020

Chris Wallace is, for lack of a better term, an assclown. My understanding is that he is NOT President Elect until the determination is made by the Electoral College. I have not seen the provision in the Constitution that says that Fox News does the coronation… just sayin — BigMikeyVegas (@bigmikeyvegas) December 6, 2020

POOR POOR @FoxNewsSunday WALLACE whining about @SecAzar PROPERLY addressing JOE BIDEN as FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN, not fake president-elect biden. BRAVO ALEX!!! You did great! WALLACE is sick media — Michael Murdock USNAVYVET🇺🇸🇮🇹 #AMERICANPATRIOT (@the1murdock) December 6, 2020

We will never forget what Chris Wallace did. Biden will always be to us the Vice President. He will never be President. Ever. — Thomas Kelly (@ThomasK34193000) December 6, 2020

Chris Wallace corrects HHS Secretary Alex Azar for calling Joe Biden 'vice president' rather than 'president-elect' This is me correcting Chris Wallace: Joe Biden is STILL NOT the president-elect and WON'T BE until the Electoral College says so. — @MovieManMike Michael Clark Movies From The Right (@moviesfromther1) December 6, 2020

Chris Wallace and Fox Sunday are & continue to be a complete dumpster propaganda fire. He has John Brennan on to talk about how great the Obama Administration was and tries to force Sec Azar to call Biden President-Elect. Turn it off & turn away. Do your own research. 🇺🇸 — ☠️ Truth Monger ☠️ (@MattyButts1) December 6, 2020

You know #FoxNews bitch Chris Wallace is part of the Election Coup, since he is trending on .@Twitter defending #CheatingBiden. — President-Elect Santos Victorero➡️Stop the Steal👍 (@SantosVictorero) December 6, 2020

Hey wallace, ur showing ur fucking stupidity…no one is president-elect until the electors are awarded & there is no "office of the president-elect" either, what a joke! You need to go over a fake news network as that's what u have become…FAKE NEWS!!! — michael forshaw (@rockypointmich1) December 6, 2020

Chris Wallace lying to America on National TV again. Azar owned his ass! Mike Wallace is turning in his grave. What a disgrace. There is no President Elect and he knows it. — mike davis (@mikedav14049206) December 6, 2020

Chris Wallace: “He’s the president-elect, sir. He’s the president-elect.” Ok, Chris, he’s the president-elect just like you’re a journalist. Got it. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) December 6, 2020

Want to know why millions of viewers are now turning to @newsmax or @OANN – Listen to this!@FoxNews anchor Chris Wallace interrupted Health & Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Sunday after Azar referred to Joe Biden as "vice president" rather than "president-elect."@POTUS — Joelon Wilson (@futureicon) December 6, 2020

#Chris Wallace corrects HHS secretary for not calling Biden the president-elect-wallace is such a “d-bag!” @dcexaminer — Judge Pete ⭐️⭐️⭐️KAG (@Judgepete81) December 6, 2020

Chris Wallace, @foxnewssunday, has confirmed he is a pathetic hack, and has destroyed all his credibility today To give Brennan a complete pass on proven, and well-documented lies, is disgraceful and disgusting In the meantime, Wallace lies about Trump and his WH. Evil and vile — President-Elect Steven 🇺🇸🌅 (@SirStevenKJ) December 6, 2020

Chris Wallace Joe Biden isn't President elect SIR! Not with 1000 Whisterblowers tell truth about corrupt ballots counts. An Giuliani with vidoes show truth about persons recounting ballots many times. An truck drivers telling how cross states lines with ballots Biden name on them — Dennis lasko (@dennis1160) December 6, 2020