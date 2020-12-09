Quantcast
Pennsylvania Republican describes pressure she feels to sign off on Trump challenges: ‘I’d get my house bombed’

Published

2 hours ago

on

State Sen. Kim Ward (Facebook)

Some right-wing lawmakers in Pennsylvania signed on to President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss, and other Republicans say they would have felt pressured to sign on if they’d been asked.

State House speaker Bryan Cutler and House majority leader Kerry Benninghoff joined hard-right colleagues to call on Congress to block the state’s electors for Joe Biden, and other GOP lawmakers are glad they weren’t asked to sign, reported the New York Times.

“If I would say to you, ‘I don’t want to do it,’” said Senate majority leader Kim Ward, “I’d get my house bombed tonight.”

Ward, also a Republican, said the president personally asked her to declare there had been voting fraud in Pennsylvania, but she told the Times she had not been shown the hastily pulled together letter to Congress before it was released.

Biden won Pennsylvania by 81,000 votes, but Trump’s attorneys have been unable to prove his claims of fraud in various legal challenges, but 64 Republicans signed a letter urging their congressional delegation to throw out the state’s Electoral College votes.

Trump twice called Cutler in recent days, but a spokesman for the House speaker said the president “did not directly pressure Cutler to overturn the results or seat rival electors,” but he instead signed the letter put together by other GOP members whose votes he needs to maintain his leadership post.


Breaking Banner

‘Pathetic’ Trump ignites mockery as he resorts to touting ‘nonsense gambling metrics’ to push fraud conspiracy

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

In a tweet this Wednesday, President Trump referenced the early predictions of odds makers for the 2020 election, who saw him in a good position to retain the White House.

"At 10:00 P.M. on Election Evening, we were at 97% win with the so-called 'bookies.'" Trump wrote.

The tweet sparked the usually mockery from Trump's critics, many of whom think the guy just needs to let it go.

2020 Election

Trump fraudsters humiliate themselves as they cite their own poll failures as proof of a rigged election

Published

24 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

Now that the twin Krakens have been carefully lifted with a tweezers and laid to rest, and with the rest of the judicial debacle is coming to an end, the Trump fraudsters have unveiled a new line of evidence-free evidence: Polling data.

Yes, it turns out that it was mathematically impossible for Joe Biden to have crushed Donald Trump because faux-intellectual Republican pollsters have furrowed their brows and said so. It’s a novel argument that goes something like this:

“There must have been fraud in this election! Our pollsters couldn’t have been this wrong!”

The small cottage industry of right-wing propagandists masquerading as pollsters is actually citing its own failure to predict the 2020 results accurately as proof positive that the election was rigged. It’s a stupid enough argument to appeal to the Trump base.

Breaking Banner

Trump is sending in loyalists to monitor Biden transition meetings: report

Published

31 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has finally started allowing meetings to take place between federal agencies and President-elect Joe Biden's transition team -- but not without some of his loyal cronies present.

The New York Times reports that "loyalists to President Trump have blocked transition meetings at some government agencies and are sitting in on discussions at other agencies between career civil servants" and the Biden transition team.

The result of this, writes the Times, has been a "chill" in some conversations.

