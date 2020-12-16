Pompeo forced into quarantine after hosting indoor holiday party at the State Department

On Wednesday, ABC News’ Conor Finnegan reported that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19.

NEW: SecState Pompeo is quarantining after having come into contact w/someone who tested positive for COVID-19, per a State Dept spox, adding he tested negative, but is being closely monitored by State Dept medical team. He has no public appointments today, per public schedule — Conor Finnegan (@cjf39) December 16, 2020

State Dept spox says for privacy reasons, they can’t say who the person is. State Dept just started receiving COVID19 vaccines this week, which likely will include Sec Pompeo–although dept wouldn’t say. More on that here: https://t.co/x9R6cdYX5d — Conor Finnegan (@cjf39) December 16, 2020

The announcement of Pompeo’s quarantine comes after he hosted a massive indoor holiday party, even as his department issued guidance to State Department workers to cancel non-essential in-person events. Pompeo invited 900 people to the party, although fewer than 70 attended.