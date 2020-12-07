Quantcast
Pro-Trump attorney suggests Georgia GOP campaign staffer was murdered in post-election plot

Published

1 min ago

on

Lin Wood speaks at "Stop the Steal" rally in Georgia (YouTube/screen grab)

One of the attorneys challenging President Donald Trump’s election loss suggested a Republican campaign staffer had been murdered in connection with the long-shot cases.

Attorney Lin Wood, whose lawsuit to block the certification of Georgia’s presidential election results was dismissed, suggested that Harrison Deal, a campaign staffer to Sen. Kelly Loeffler and a friend of Gov. Brian Kemp’s family, had died under suspicious circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are no coincidences,” Wood tweeted as part of a conversation with multiple low-follower accounts. “Everything is planned. When something does not make sense, search for truth. Every lie will be revealed.”

The 20-year-old Deal was killed Saturday in a fiery car crash, but one of the Twitter users in contact with Wood claimed the University of Georgia junior’s death was linked to Kemp calling for a signature verification audit of the state’s mail-in ballots and the attorney seemed to agree.

The president wants Kemp to order the audit, but the Republican governor says only Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has that authority, and the fellow GOP official re-certified Trump’s election loss on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

That audit cannot be performed as the president wants, because ballots are separated from the envelopes they’re mailed inside after they’re opened and the votes are counted.

Since the ballots cannot be traced back to those envelopes, judges would be forced to invalidate absentee ballots in any jurisdictions where they’re challenged.


