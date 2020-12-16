Pro-Trump election lawyer makes racist attack on Mitch McConnell’s wife after he accepts Biden win

Sidney Powell, a pro-Trump election attorney who has filed so-called “Kraken” lawsuits in several states, on Wednesday pushed a racist attack against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, who was born in Taiwan.

Powell shared the racist tweet a day after McConnell belatedly recognized Joe Biden as president-elect.

“So @senatemajldr decided to aid and abet the biggest criminal fraud and coup in history?!” Powell wrote in one tweet.

She then retweeted a response to her initial tweet.

“Mitch IS married to China,” the tweet said.

Powell has claimed without evidence that China was involved in stealing the election for Biden.