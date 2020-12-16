Pro-Trump election lawyer makes racist attack on Mitch McConnell’s wife after he accepts Biden win
Sidney Powell, a pro-Trump election attorney who has filed so-called “Kraken” lawsuits in several states, on Wednesday pushed a racist attack against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, who was born in Taiwan.
Powell shared the racist tweet a day after McConnell belatedly recognized Joe Biden as president-elect.
“So @senatemajldr decided to aid and abet the biggest criminal fraud and coup in history?!” Powell wrote in one tweet.
She then retweeted a response to her initial tweet.
“Mitch IS married to China,” the tweet said.
Powell has claimed without evidence that China was involved in stealing the election for Biden.
2020 Election
2020 Election
GOP lawmaker says Trump should ‘invoke the Insurrection Act’ to stay in power
A Republican state senator from North Carolina said this week that President Donald Trump should "invoke the Insurrection Act" to stay in the White House and prevent President-elect Joe Biden from taking office.
Local news station WRAL reports that Sen. Bob Steinburg wrote a Facebook post this week in which he favorably quoted Ret. Gen. Thomas McInerney, a Trump-loving conspiracy theorist who has told Trump to suspend habeas corpus and declare a "national emergency" as a means to stay in the White House.
2020 Election
New ‘Trump Lame Duck Temper Tantrum’ tracker will document final gasps of nation’s ‘hateful’ outgoing president
After four years of "cruelty, recklessness, and cronyism" from the outgoing administration and about a month until President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, Public Citizen on Tuesday launched a web tool to track some of President Donald Trump's "most corrupt, norm-breaking, dangerous, and unjust actions during the lame duck session."
The tool comes after the Electoral College made Biden's win official on Monday, following weeks of frivolous lawsuits and unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud from Trump and his political allies—including 126 Republicans in Congress and 18 GOP attorneys general. Trump continued to tweet lies about the election on Tuesday.