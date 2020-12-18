Racist Trump supporter threatens to lynch woman for not returning shopping cart: police

Jeffries later went to a police station and admitted to blocking the victim’s vehicle, calling her a racial slur and threatening to hang her.
On his personal Facebook page, Jeffries has shared numerous news articles, videos, and memes in support of President Donald Trump. He has also shared content from prominent Black Trump supporters, such as Herschel Walker and Kanye West.
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
In a new column for Slate, writer Alex Kirshner argues that bookies at betting markets manipulated Trump fans into continuing to throw money down on the president's chances even as it become clear that he lost the election.
President Donald Trump tried to re-enlist Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to his increasingly improbable effort to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden.
The majority leader finally acknowledged Biden as the president-elect this week, a day after the Electoral College voted and hours after Russian president Vladimir Putin congratulated the winner, but Trump called on McConnell and other Senate Republicans to help undo his loss.
"[The Senate majority leader] and Republican Senators have to get tougher, or you won’t have a Republican Party anymore. We won the Presidential Election, by a lot," Trump tweeted. "FIGHT FOR IT. Don’t let them take it away!"
Although Amanda Carpenter formerly served as communications director for Sen. Ted Cruz, the Never Trump conservative and CNN pundit has made no secret of her total disdain for President Donald Trump — who she believes has been a curse for the Republican Party and the conservative movement. Carpenter discusses the Trumpication of the GOP in a scathing article published by The Bulwark on December 18, and one of the people she lambasts is her former boss: Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.