‘Raging’ Trump is ignoring his presidential duties as he obsesses over election grievances: reporter

Speaking on MSNBC this Tuesday, Washington Post reporter Phil Rucker discussed a report detailing President Trump’s “mad King George” rants inside the White House insisting that he won the 2020 election.
According to Rucker, Trump has “largely abdicated the responsibilities of being the president” thanks to his intense focus on his grievances over the election, especially against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who he’s incorporated into his voter fraud conspiracy theories.
“[Kemp] got elected very narrowly on 2018 on Trump’s coattails, and Trump has been raging to his advisers in recent days and weeks that he can’t believe that he endorsed Brian Kemp, and he’s upset with Governor Kemp for not basically using his power as the state’s top executive to try to change the outcome of that election,” Rucker said.
President Donald Trump's former lawyer Sidney Powell has struck again. Another of her legal filings neglected the proper research to justify the allegations.
In a suit she filed in Michigan Monday, Powell cited "more than 100 percent of the votes" that she said President-elect Joe Biden got in Edison County, Michigan. Someone can't get more than 100 percent of the vote. Also, there's no Edison County in Michigan.
Trump's top lawyer Rudy Giuliani has spent the past several weeks filing lawsuits all over the country in an attempt to take back the 2020 election from President-elect Joe Biden. It's fitting as Politico Magazine asked in Sept. 2016 "Is Rudy Giuliani Losing His Mind?" Now, Giuliani is now begging for a pardon, assuming that he will be investigated for potential crimes he committed for Trump over the past four years.
