‘Reprehensible’: GOP strategist tears into Trump allies for boasting about COVID treatments others can’t get

Published

12 mins ago

on

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaking with attendees at the 2019 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

On Thursday, longtime conservative Republican strategist William Kristol tore into President Donald Trump’s allies for “boasting” about their access to top-of-the-line COVID-19 treatments that the general public struggles to have, following Rudy Giuliani’s release from the hospital.

Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend and was immediately admitted to the hospital as a safety precaution. He was released this morning.

According to The New York Times, powerful, well-connected officials are far more likely to receive experimental antibody treatments for the disease — treatments so scarce that in many parts of the country, hospitals have set up a “lottery” system to determine who gets it and who doesn’t.


2020 Election

Texas AG’s lawsuit slammed as ‘performative leg-humping’ to gain Trump’s favor by conservative radio host

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 10, 2020

By

Conservative activist and radio host Erick Erickson has written a comprehensive takedown of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in four key swing states.

Writing on his personal Substack page, Erickson dismisses Paxton's suit as "performative leg humping by someone desperate to curry favor with President Trump" at a time when the Texas attorney general is under investigation by federal officials.

2020 Election

Arizona Supreme Court delivers major blow to GOP chair Kelli Ward

Published

21 mins ago

on

December 10, 2020

By

The Arizona Supreme Court voted unanimously to strike down a baseless election fraud lawsuit filed by Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and other Trump allies.

"The Court concludes, unanimously, that the trial judge did not abuse his discretion in denying the request to continue the hearing and permit additional inspection of the ballots," the ruling read. "The November 9, 2020 hand count audit revealed no discrepancies in the tabulation of votes and the statistically negligible error presented in this case falls far short of warranting relief under A.R.S. 16-672."

