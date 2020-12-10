‘Reprehensible’: GOP strategist tears into Trump allies for boasting about COVID treatments others can’t get

On Thursday, longtime conservative Republican strategist William Kristol tore into President Donald Trump’s allies for “boasting” about their access to top-of-the-line COVID-19 treatments that the general public struggles to have, following Rudy Giuliani’s release from the hospital.

It’s one thing for the rich & powerful to get better treatment. That may just be one of the realities of the world. But for the rich & powerful to boast about their treatment, and act as if others lacking access to it need not take care, is reprehensible.https://t.co/KQbrhJCr85 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 10, 2020

Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend and was immediately admitted to the hospital as a safety precaution. He was released this morning.

According to The New York Times, powerful, well-connected officials are far more likely to receive experimental antibody treatments for the disease — treatments so scarce that in many parts of the country, hospitals have set up a “lottery” system to determine who gets it and who doesn’t.