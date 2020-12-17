Republicans aren’t looking back with regret over 2020 — they’re looking ahead for new ways to restrict voting: Report

President Donald Trump lost by 7 million votes, Democrats maintained their majority in the House and could take away Mitch McConnell’s leadership of the Senate — but, as far as Republicans are concerned, everything is awesome.

Democrats in New Hampshire and Texas are forming committees to learn from their failures in last month’s election, and other states are also taking stock of their own failures, but Republicans aren’t engaging in any post-election soul-searching, reported Politico.

“As far as I’m concerned, everything’s great,” said Stanley Grot, a GOP district chair in Michigan, which Trump won in 2016 but lost this year to Joe Biden.

Trump lost re-election by 7 million votes, but he’s convinced fellow Republicans the future is bright.

“Our president absolutely grew our party,” said Jennifer Carnahan, chair of Minnesota’s Republican Party. “He totally advanced our party … I think that as Republicans, we just need to continue to remain on the course.”

Trump has also convinced Republicans the election was rigged, and rather than examine their candidates’ failures, they’re focused on making legislative changes to roll back changes that made voting more accessible.

“I think nationally there’s going to be a huge focus on absentee voting and election integrity,” said Michael Whatley, North Carolina’s GOP chair. “There has to be a significant tightening of the rules around absentee balloting, and we need to have that conversation with state legislatures all around the country.”